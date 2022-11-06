    বাংলা

    Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed arrested in digital security case

    Police got two-day remand to question her over comments on the prime minister

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 09:28 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 09:28 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Sultana Ahmed, general secretary of the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, in a Digital Security Act case, just after she arrived back in Dhaka following a rally in Barishal. Police have also received permission to interrogate her in their custody for two days.

    Sultana returned to Dhaka on Sunday morning after attending a BNP rally in Barishal. A RAB-3 team detained her as she was travelling home to Gulshan by car from the Sadarghat river port.

    “A Digital Security Act case has been filed against Sultana Ahmed,” said Mohammad Salah Uddin Miah of Paltan Police Station. “She made derogatory comments about the prime minister. An aggrieved citizen filed a case against her.”

    The plaintiff in the case is former Gopalganj District Chhatra League President Abdul Hamid.

    “RAB-3 arrested and handed her over to the police station. Police have taken her to the court and petitioned for a seven-day remand in that case."

    The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam later granted police two days to interrogate the BNP activist over the comments.

    Senior lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder represented Sultana at the hearing and petitioned for the remand petition to be scrapped and requested bail.

    The lawyer said the Facebook post in question has not been proven to belong to Sultana. In addition, the comments are not inflammatory, he said.

    "People all over the country are saying the same thing – will the government arrest them all?" he said.

    The lawyer described the case as an example of political repression.

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir mentioned the arrest during a discussion at the National Press Club on Sunday afternoon and said: "I condemn this incident and demand that she be released as quickly as possible.”

    The ruling party was attempting to silence their opposition by harassing them with false cases, Fakhrul said.

    “If she is not freed, the government will have to take full responsibility."

    RELATED STORIES
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China November 4, 2022.
    Xi opposing nuclear weapons in Ukraine was reason enough to visit China, Scholz says
    Scholz's comments came a day after his visit to the world's second-biggest economy alongside German corporate CEOs, the first by a G7 leader since the COVID-19 pandemic
    ‘No election with Hasina in power,’ Fakhrul says at BNP rally in Barishal
    Fakhrul: no election under Hasina
    He renews the opposition party’s demand for a caretaker government to oversee election
    Shahdab Akbar Chowdhury elected MP in Faridpur-2 bypolls amid low turnout
    Shahdab Chowdhury wins Faridpur-2 bypolls
    The constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League stalwart Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Shahdab’s mother
    The supporters of The National Front coalition, Barisan Nasional, shout slogans outside a nomination centre on nomination day in Bera, Pahang, Malaysia Nov 5, 2022.
    Malaysian leaders kick off election campaigns
    Around 21 million Malaysians are eligible to vote in the Nov 19 election, with inflation and recent political instability on the top of their minds in the backdrop of a slowing economy

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher