Mohila Dal leader Sultana Ahmed arrested in digital security case

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Sultana Ahmed, general secretary of the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, in a Digital Security Act case, just after she arrived back in Dhaka following a rally in Barishal. Police have also received permission to interrogate her in their custody for two days.

Sultana returned to Dhaka on Sunday morning after attending a BNP rally in Barishal. A RAB-3 team detained her as she was travelling home to Gulshan by car from the Sadarghat river port.

“A Digital Security Act case has been filed against Sultana Ahmed,” said Mohammad Salah Uddin Miah of Paltan Police Station. “She made derogatory comments about the prime minister. An aggrieved citizen filed a case against her.”