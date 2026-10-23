Protesters allege government neglect over Bangladeshis’ executions in Saudi Arabia

A rally has been held in Dhaka’s Shahbagh to protest the government's failure to prevent the execution of two Bangladeshis accused of engaging in "immoral activities" in Saudi Arabia.

Speakers criticised the government's actions in the event organised by a group called “Network for People's Action” outside the National Museum at 5pm on Friday.

Hasnat Qayyum, president of the Rastro Songskar Andolan, said at the rally: "When there is a situation where expatriates are killed without trial, without notice in the name of trial and their bodies are sent to Bangladesh, the questions that the people of Bangladesh are asking and the answers that one minister is giving are far more brutal than those of the previous fascist governments. Much more disgusting, much more offensive, much more insulting."

He said, “The government should clearly state what action they are taking against those from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who have made such hateful statements. We want to see what action the government takes against them in the next seven days.

“If no action is taken, we will launch a movement against these ministers of this government on behalf of expatriates to remove them from their posts.”

Calling for measures to protect expatriates, he said: “Within seven days, you must inform Bangladesh and the expatriate community what measures you are taking for those living abroad, those who are suffering from cases against them, who are being harassed in various ways.”

“Otherwise, expatriates will reconsider whether they will send remittances.”

Tasnuva Zebin, organiser of the new political platform Alternatives, said: “The Saudi government did not consider the need for any kind of accountability before beheading two Bangladeshi citizens, did not consider the need to bring the matter before any kind of justice. We condemn this.

“…In a country where female workers and expatriate female workers from Bangladesh are tortured, raped and sent back to the country, how can that country, under any law, execute two Bangladeshi citizens by beheading them without informing Bangladesh? The Bangladeshi government must demand an answer to this, and we will force the Bangladeshi government to demand this answer from the Saudi government.”

Tasnuva asked why the two were in jail before the execution, but did not receive legal assistance from Bangladesh.

At the rally, she said: “Why has a Bangladeshi citizen been in jail since August 2023 without the consulate contacting them? Have they not received any kind of legal assistance? On the contrary, instead of protesting it or condemning it, our government is calling it a ‘corpse of sin.’”

Questioning the government’s steps to protect expatriates at the rally, researcher Maha Mirza said: “Expatriate workers are not just machines or animals who make money. It is the responsibility of the Bangladesh government, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare, to protect them. We want to ask: what is your plan? Please let us know.

"It is very important to bring about accountability, because we do not want another 30,000 coffins to return in the next four years.

“We want our expatriate worker brothers to get help from the embassy, get government help. Those who are in jail without committing any crime should have embassy staff go to them, list them, and make a database. We should be able to bring them back to the country properly.”

“And all the recruiting agencies that are guzzling hundreds of thousands of taka for fake documents while dumping expatriates abroad should be closed. If necessary, this entire process should be brought under government management."