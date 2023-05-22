    বাংলা

    BNP's Rizvi says police detained party colleague Majnu in Dhaka

    The BNP said detective police detained Majnu, but there has been no statement from the police

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 May 2023, 04:37 AM
    Updated : 22 May 2023, 04:37 AM

    Police have allegedly detained Rafiqul Alam Majnu, secretary of the Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP, according to the opposition party.

    The detective police led Majnu away from his Shahjahanpur residence at 11:30 pm on Sunday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said. “He has been taken away and there’s no information about him as yet,” Rizvi told bdnews24.com.

    Police did not comment on the detention of Majnu as of Monday morning.

    “Detaining someone in the middle of the night is a strong blow to democratic rights. The arrest is part of the government’s plan," Rizvi said.

    “I strongly condemn the arrest of Rafiqul Alam Majnu and request the detective police to allow him to return to his family,” Rizvi said.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP leader Rizvi released from jail after four months
    BNP’s Rizvi freed from jail after 4 months
    The BNP leader was arrested in a raid on the party’s headquarters on Dec 7
    At least 15 injured as BNP activists clash with police in Khulna
    15 injured in Khulna police-BNP clashes
    Police claim to have fired rubber bullets and tear gas after the BNP activists allegedly started to throw brick-bats at them
    &lt;div class=&quot;paragraphs&quot;&gt;&lt;p&gt;ফাইল ছবি&lt;/p&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
    No outsiders around SSC exam centres: DMP
    People will be prohibited from coming within 200 yards of exam centres while the tests are ongoing
    BNP leader accused in war crimes case dies in Dhaka prison
    BNP leader accused of war crimes dies in prison
    The former vice chairman of Satkhira's Shyamnagar Upazila Parishad was accused in a case over shooting a man dead during the 1971 Liberation War

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk