BNP's Rizvi says police detained party colleague Majnu in Dhaka

The BNP leader was arrested in a raid on the party’s headquarters on Dec 7
Police have allegedly detained Rafiqul Alam Majnu, secretary of the Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP, according to the opposition party.
The detective police led Majnu away from his Shahjahanpur residence at 11:30 pm on Sunday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said. “He has been taken away and there’s no information about him as yet,” Rizvi told bdnews24.com.
Police did not comment on the detention of Majnu as of Monday morning.
“Detaining someone in the middle of the night is a strong blow to democratic rights. The arrest is part of the government’s plan," Rizvi said.
“I strongly condemn the arrest of Rafiqul Alam Majnu and request the detective police to allow him to return to his family,” Rizvi said.