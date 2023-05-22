BNP's Rizvi says police detained party colleague Majnu in Dhaka

Police have allegedly detained Rafiqul Alam Majnu, secretary of the Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP, according to the opposition party.

The detective police led Majnu away from his Shahjahanpur residence at 11:30 pm on Sunday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said. “He has been taken away and there’s no information about him as yet,” Rizvi told bdnews24.com.