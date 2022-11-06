‘No election with Hasina in power,’ Fakhrul says at BNP rally in Barishal

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the Awami League “stole the elections in 2014 and 2018 and is plotting to stay in power by any means necessary”.
He made the claim while addressing a rally, organised by the party’s Barishal unit, on Saturday afternoon at the city’s Bangabandhu Udyan.
“Let me make this very clear: there’ll be no election with Sheikh Hasina in power. You [Hasina] have to resign and dissolve parliament,” Fakhrul said during his speech as chief guest.
“A non-partisan or caretaker government needs to take the reins. That government will form a new Election Commission. That commission will hold the general election, in which people will elect their government.”
The rally was the party’s fifth one in divisional headquarters within a month to protest the recent killings of party activists in multiple police shootings and price hikes of essentials and fuel.
The previous four rallies had taken place in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna and Rangpur. Except for the one in Chattogram, transport strikes were called ahead of the rallies, which caused immense problems for the party members and supporters who had flocked in their thousands to the venue.
The BNP kept two chairs empty on the stage at the rally, a new practice that mirrors similar events in other major cities.
The rally officially opened at 11am on Saturday with prayers for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, acting chairman Tarique Rahman and late president Ziaur Rahman.
BNP functionaries and adherents from adjoining districts and sub-districts defied a transport strike to gather at the rally venue inside the Bangabandhu Udyan from early Saturday morning as Barishal became ground zero of political attention in Bangladesh.
The transport strike for a second day has made it difficult for the activists to join the rally.
Comparing the Awami League with Borgis, a historic Marathi clan who terrorised the greater Bengal, Bihar and Assam region during the reign of Alivardi Khan and plundered assets, mostly crops, from general folks, Fakhrul said: “Today’s Awami League men have transformed into Borgis.”
The BNP leader alleged that at least 42 percent of people in the country were pushed under the poverty line by the Awami League government, and the country’s food crisis level rose to 30 percent.
“We want to get out of this perilous situation. We want a sustainable Bangladesh,” he said.
He, however, did not cite any source for the information during his speech.
“We waged this movement neither for BNP, nor for Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman and our party leaders. This movement is to save the nation and the people,” Fakhrul said.
Pointing towards the much-talked-about celebration of fireworks at Dhaka’s Hatirjheel area to mark the production of 15,000 MW of electricity in 2016, the senior BNP leader alleged that the Awami League-led government hyped up the production numbers.
“Where is the electricity now? Nowhere, as the Awami League made it easy for plunderers to crack the safe of the exchequer. They stole tens of billions of taka in the name of capacity charges of quick rental power plants. The looters have been siphoning off the money abroad, in Canada, Malaysia, and in New York. Meanwhile, we are being fed lies about a so-called ongoing economic crisis caused by geopolitical issues and Russia-Ukraine war.”
BNP stalwarts like Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Abdul Moyeen Khan, among others, addressed the rally as well.
BNP CLAIMS LEADER ATTACKED BY JUBO LEAGUE, AL DENIES
Before the rally in the morning, Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal’s Fatima Tuz Zohra Mitu claimed that a convoy of Ishraque Hossain, BNP’s international affairs committee member, was attacked by the members of Jubo League and Chhatra League around 6am on Saturday on his way to the rally.
The ruling party members, however, denied the claim and accused Ishraque’s men of an attack instead.
Attackers vandalised eight vehicles of Ishraque’s convoy at Gaurnadi’s Mahilara Bazar area, said Fatima, joint human rights secretary of the central committee of Mohila Dal.
Ishraque said: “We set out for Barishal to join the rally. On our way, Jubo League and Chhatra League supporters suddenly attacked us and left 11-12 of our people injured.”
He claimed it was an attempt to stop them from attending the rally. “But nothing was able to stop us. We’ve arrived here despite all the obstructions.”
However, Shahid Sardar, former president of the Chhatra League unit of Mahilara Degree College and the head of Mahilara Bazar’s merchants' association, raised counter-complaints of vandalism against Ishraque.
Shahid said he along with 10-12 others were at Mahilara Bazar around 6 am when Ishraque arrived with his convoy of around 75 vehicles and “his cadres”' vandalised the Modern Club. They also ripped apart the photos of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Barishal-1 MP Abul Hasanat Abdullah.
Shahid alleged that the BNP men vandalised seven motorcycles and also tried to set them on fire while leaving Bilash Kabiraj, Jubo League joint secretary of Mahilara Union, and two others injured.
Talukder Md Younus, general secretary of the Barishal unit of the Awami League, also raised similar accusations against Ishraque and his men.
“Their assault put our leaders and supporters in the hospital but none of their men has been admitted to any hospital. What does that say about the whole thing?”
Gaurnadi Model Police Station chief Afzal Hossain said three people were detained on suspicion of the attack.
LAUNCH SERVICES RESUME
Launch services resumed on the Dhaka-Barishal route after a daylong halt, for which the owners cited a lack of passengers due to the BNP rally and weekly holidays.
Three launches left Barishal for Dhaka while one launch started for the southern district from the capital on Saturday night, said Saidur Rahman Rintu, owner of Sundarban launch and chairman of Barishal Sadar Upazila council. “But the lack of passengers persisted. We sold tickets for the cabins only. The decks were empty.”
Usually, four launches leave Barishal for Dhaka and the same number of launches depart from the capital for the southern district everyday.
Speedboat services on the Barishal-Bhola route also resumed in the evening, said Tareque Shah, in-charge of Barishal pier.
Golam Mashreque Bablu, president of Barishal District Bus Owners Association, said they would resume services on the district and long routes on Sunday morning after the end of their ultimatum to meet their demand to keep illegal small passenger vehicles off the highways.
The owners of three-wheelers, including autorickshaws, said they would end their strike on Sunday morning.