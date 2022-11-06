‘No election with Hasina in power,’ Fakhrul says at BNP rally in Barishal

The previous four rallies had taken place in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna and Rangpur. Except for the one in Chattogram, transport strikes were called ahead of the rallies, which caused immense problems for the party members and supporters who had flocked in their thousands to the venue.

The BNP kept two chairs empty on the stage at the rally, a new practice that mirrors similar events in other major cities.

The rally officially opened at 11am on Saturday with prayers for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, acting chairman Tarique Rahman and late president Ziaur Rahman.

BNP functionaries and adherents from adjoining districts and sub-districts defied a transport strike to gather at the rally venue inside the Bangabandhu Udyan from early Saturday morning as Barishal became ground zero of political attention in Bangladesh.

The transport strike for a second day has made it difficult for the activists to join the rally.

Comparing the Awami League with Borgis, a historic Marathi clan who terrorised the greater Bengal, Bihar and Assam region during the reign of Alivardi Khan and plundered assets, mostly crops, from general folks, Fakhrul said: “Today’s Awami League men have transformed into Borgis.”

The BNP leader alleged that at least 42 percent of people in the country were pushed under the poverty line by the Awami League government, and the country’s food crisis level rose to 30 percent.

“We want to get out of this perilous situation. We want a sustainable Bangladesh,” he said.

He, however, did not cite any source for the information during his speech.

“We waged this movement neither for BNP, nor for Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman and our party leaders. This movement is to save the nation and the people,” Fakhrul said.

Pointing towards the much-talked-about celebration of fireworks at Dhaka’s Hatirjheel area to mark the production of 15,000 MW of electricity in 2016, the senior BNP leader alleged that the Awami League-led government hyped up the production numbers.

“Where is the electricity now? Nowhere, as the Awami League made it easy for plunderers to crack the safe of the exchequer. They stole tens of billions of taka in the name of capacity charges of quick rental power plants. The looters have been siphoning off the money abroad, in Canada, Malaysia, and in New York. Meanwhile, we are being fed lies about a so-called ongoing economic crisis caused by geopolitical issues and Russia-Ukraine war.”