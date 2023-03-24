    বাংলা

    Local Awami League leader shot dead in Khulna

    Sheikh Ansar Ali, 55, was a suspect in the murder of another local leader of the ruling party

    Khulna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 March 2023, 05:41 PM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 05:41 PM

    Gunmen have shot dead a local leader of the Awami League in Khulna city.

    Sheikh Ansar Ali, 55, a resident of the Shiromoni area, was on his way home after Jum’ah prayers when he came under attack outside Linda Clinic on Friday afternoon, police said.

    Several assailants took part in the attack, said Kamal Hossain Khan, chief of Khan Zahan Ali Police Station.

    He said police recovered two live bullets from the scene and sent the body to Khulna Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

    No one was detained over the incident.

    Ansar was a former cultural affairs secretary of the Awami League’s Barakpur union unit under Digholia Upazila.

    He was a suspect in the murder of another local leader of the ruling party, Gazi Zakir Hossain, chairman of the Barakpur union council and general secretary of the Digholia Awami League.

    Ansar was also accused in six other cases.

