Local Awami League leader shot dead in Khulna

Gunmen have shot dead a local leader of the Awami League in Khulna city.

Sheikh Ansar Ali, 55, a resident of the Shiromoni area, was on his way home after Jum’ah prayers when he came under attack outside Linda Clinic on Friday afternoon, police said.

Several assailants took part in the attack, said Kamal Hossain Khan, chief of Khan Zahan Ali Police Station.

He said police recovered two live bullets from the scene and sent the body to Khulna Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

No one was detained over the incident.