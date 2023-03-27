Hasina tells BNP to call off protests during Ramadan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has criticised the BNP’s call for movement during the month of Ramadan and urged everyone to stay alert to any move against the country's development

"They (BNP) have announced movement even in the month of Ramadan. Give the people some relief from the movement during the month of Ramadan," she was quoted as saying by the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, or BSS, on Monday.

Speaking at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Monday, Hasina reminded the citizens that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia “killed 17 labourers with bullets” during Ramadan as they waged a movement for a pay rise.