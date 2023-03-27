Hasina tells BNP to call off protests during Ramadan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has criticised the BNP’s call for movement during the month of Ramadan and urged everyone to stay alert to any move against the country's development
"They (BNP) have announced movement even in the month of Ramadan. Give the people some relief from the movement during the month of Ramadan," she was quoted as saying by the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, or BSS, on Monday.
Speaking at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Monday, Hasina reminded the citizens that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia “killed 17 labourers with bullets” during Ramadan as they waged a movement for a pay rise.
Last week, the BNP announced a programme from metropolis to union levels on account of a 10-point list of demands to “remove” the government.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir then said: “We’re not supposed to launch political programmes during Ramadan. But the state of the country has forced us to do so to retrieve democracy, free Khaleda Zia and claim other demands.”
On Monday, Hasina said: "Those who shot people dead in the month of Ramadan, how will they show respect to the month of Ramadan? So, they have called for a movement. They have no feelings for Ramadan and over the sufferings of the people."
The ruling party chief said the Awami League decided not to hold any iftar party but to distribute the money and food among the common people in the month of Ramadan.
Hasina slammed BNP leaders and some “so-called intellectuals” for not noticing the development in Bangladesh despite the global community acknowledging the country’s development.
The premier stressed the country’s “huge development” over the past 14 years since her government assumed power in 2009.
Hasina also described the 29 years - 21 years after assassination of the Father of the Nation and five years of BNP in power after the 2001 election and the subsequent caretaker government period - as a black chapter for Bangladesh.
"Don't be misled by any falsehood," she said, referring to propaganda against her party and the government by the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami clique.
Hasina also pointed at “many international powers alongside some so-called local intellectuals” who do not like democracy and development to continue in Bangladesh.
"They're always busy defaming the government at home and abroad with no regard to the development taking place in Bangladesh," she said.
Bangladesh has now reached such a dignified position due to continued democratic process and efforts for development, she said.
"Bangladesh will march ahead with indomitable pace and none can hinder the journey," she added.