2022: Politics shakes off stillness with a hint of heat

The coronavirus pandemic upended almost everything and politics in Bangladesh was no exception. As the pandemic ebbed, politics began to heat up at the beginning of 2022. Now with the general election on the horizon, politics is getting even more heated.

The year 2022 was a preparatory year for all political parties as the general election is now just a year away.

The BNP strengthened its movement to materialise their demand for an election under a non-partisan caretaker government and they brought on board allies.

On the other hand, the ruling Awami League held its national council in a bid to strengthen the party and combat the opposition movements.

The two main political camps have already started to exhibit their powers which were evident on the occasion of the BNP’s Dhaka rally on Dec 10.

Deadly clashes between BNP activists and police in the run up to the rally showed a sign of a heated political situation coming up in the next year.

Focusing on the upcoming election, politics in Bangladesh is now becoming more polarised. Meanwhile, the Jatiya Party is mired in its internal feud, while the other parties, including the Islamist groups and leftist organisations, that do not belong to these two main camps, were unable to leave any visible impact. The Jamaat-e-Islami became all alone.

“It doesn’t appear that there’ll be a fair and peaceful election in the country given the current stances of the ruling party and the opposition. So, tension or fear, whatever you call it, we do have it,” said Mustafizur Rahman, a banker and former student of political science at Dhaka University.

“No politics will exist when there’s no equal opportunity for all political parties during the election. Rather, there’ll be violence, clashes and enmity. I can sense those approaching.”