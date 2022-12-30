2022: Politics shakes off stillness with a hint of heat

The coronavirus pandemic upended almost everything and politics in Bangladesh was no exception. As the pandemic ebbed, politics began to heat up at the beginning of 2022. Now with the general election on the horizon, politics is getting even more heated.
The year 2022 was a preparatory year for all political parties as the general election is now just a year away.
The BNP strengthened its movement to materialise their demand for an election under a non-partisan caretaker government and they brought on board allies.
On the other hand, the ruling Awami League held its national council in a bid to strengthen the party and combat the opposition movements.
The two main political camps have already started to exhibit their powers which were evident on the occasion of the BNP’s Dhaka rally on Dec 10.
Deadly clashes between BNP activists and police in the run up to the rally showed a sign of a heated political situation coming up in the next year.
Focusing on the upcoming election, politics in Bangladesh is now becoming more polarised. Meanwhile, the Jatiya Party is mired in its internal feud, while the other parties, including the Islamist groups and leftist organisations, that do not belong to these two main camps, were unable to leave any visible impact. The Jamaat-e-Islami became all alone.
“It doesn’t appear that there’ll be a fair and peaceful election in the country given the current stances of the ruling party and the opposition. So, tension or fear, whatever you call it, we do have it,” said Mustafizur Rahman, a banker and former student of political science at Dhaka University.
“No politics will exist when there’s no equal opportunity for all political parties during the election. Rather, there’ll be violence, clashes and enmity. I can sense those approaching.”
AL: COUNCIL TO PREPARE FOR ELECTION
The Awami League has been in power for more than a decade and is now facing internal feuds at the root level, especially between the MPs and local leaders.
Under the circumstances, the party held its national council at the end of 2022. “The Awami League will face many challenges in near future, including the upcoming election, a global scenario that leads to different problems at home, militancy, communalism and the movement to topple the government led by the BNP,” said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, stating the goals of the party’s national council.
Although the ruling party has been campaigning about its successes on the development Bangladesh achieved in the past decade, the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic followed by the Ukraine war on the national economy marred it to some extent. The party has to prepare for the upcoming election amid the current situation.
During the national council, Sheikh Hasina did not bring any changes to the committee. It was almost confirmed beforehand that she would be re-elected as the party chief for the 10th time. Quader was elected general secretary for a third term.
The committee did not go through any major changes apart from a reshuffle and promotions on a few posts.
Hasina, the party chief, decided to keep the experienced leadership at the forefront to combat the upcoming challenges, according to Quader.
The BNP failed to pose any major threat to the Awami League after 2014. But this time it is preparing for an intensified movement.
The Awami League is also getting ready to face the BNP’s movement with stringent measures, which was evident in the denial of permission to allow the opposition party to hold its Dec 10 rally at Naya Paltan. Later, police raided the BNP office in Naya Paltan and arrested many of the top leaders. Later, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas were arrested, which bears the sign of how tough the government is going to be on opposition protests.
The Awami League seems unyielding to the BNP’s demand for an election under a non-partisan caretaker government. Like the last two elections, the upcoming one will also be held under the elected government, said its leaders.
Although the Grand Alliance is not there anymore, the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance still exists. But the alliance members still nurture displeasure over the attitude of the ‘bigger party’ Awami League.
“We have a number of challenges coming up. Just the way our old days were, we hope to have better days in the new year. We’re preparing for the election as it will be held in the
upcoming year,” Quader told bdnews24.com.
BNP: PROTEST STRATEGY
The BNP has set its goal only at toppling the Awami League government and holding an election under a caretaker government. Hence it took a strategy to go for a movement simultaneously staged with its allies instead of strengthening the coalitions it had formed. It staged protest programmes from the middle of the year 2022 while continuing its discussion with like-minded political parties
The BNP held its rallies at the divisional level successfully after September. This boosted the spirit of the party which had its chief imprisoned serving a sentence and now staying at home following her release on suspended sentences.
After holding its rallies in different divisions, the BNP was adamant to hold its grand rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka on Dec 10. But the police or rather the government’s denial of permission to hold the rally at their desired venue was a big blow for the BNP.
Defying the government order, the BNP announced to hold the rally at Naya Paltan. But police raided their central office in Naya Paltan and arrested hundreds of leaders and activists three days prior to the rally. Later, Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas landed in jail.
Some analysts consider the BNP’s decision to abide by the police order and shift the rally from Naya Paltan to Golapbagh following the arrest of its leaders and activists as an act of “surrender”. But the BNP leaders said that through this act, they were able to show the international community how undemocratic the present government was.
As a means to pressurise the government, the BNP MPs also resigned from parliament; although the Awami League leaders were least bothered about the resignations of only seven BNP lawmakers.
Since its party chief Khaleda Zia was imprisoned, this is the first time the BNP is forwarding toward staging a large movement. It announced 10 demands and got on board some new parties along with their old allies.
“We began the protest movement with a procession. I believe the new year will be the year to restore democracy in the country,” said Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the BNP Standing Committee.
“We’ll be able to push our movement to the final stage this year to fulfil our demand for an election held under a non-partisan caretaker government. If the government does not fulfil our demand, we’ll settle it on the streets.”
JATIYA PARTY: CRIPPLED WITH INTERNAL FEUDS
Jatiya Party, the main opposition party in parliament, created headlines not due to any protest programme but for its internal feuds. Following the death of its late founder HM Ershad, the party was in disarray.
The party was about to fall apart due to the squabble, expulsion and counter-expulsion of leaders. Chairman GM Quader and Chief Patron Raushon Ershad sat recently and a sign of settlement was visible in the meetings toward the end of the year 2022, but the fate of Quader’s chairmanship is yet to be set by the court.
Some people provided misinformation and created confusion and a gap between the party chairman and the chief patron, said Jatiya Party Co-Chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid. “We were able to clear it all.”
It is still not clear what strategy the Jatiya Party, which was once a part of the Awami League-led Grand Alliance, will adopt. Quader had said they would contest in the election separately. Whatever happens, the party leaders are focusing on unity, forgetting all disagreements.
“Any confusion or conflict among the party members will be a big damage to the party. The new year is the year of election and hence, our party must maintain unity,” said Firoz Rashid.
LEFTIST PARTIES CHOOSE DIFFERENT PATHS
Some of the leftist parties in the country remained close to the Awami League while some recently joined the anti-government movement with the BNP. Some others clung to their independent position.
Once the Leftist Front was the leading platform of the leftist parties. The Workers Party and the Samyabadi Dal left that alliance and joined the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance.
Other parties in the Awami League alliance include JaSad, NAP, Shramik, Krishak Samajbadi Dal, a faction of BaSad and the Ganatantrik Majdur Party.
After the Leftist Front became inactive, the main two parties of the alliance – the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Bangaladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BaSad) remained allied. Later BaSad was divided into factions.
The CPB and BaSad developed a platform in 2017 along with the Revolutionary Workers Party and the Ganasanghati Andolan. But it was not active for long. Both the Revolutionary Workers Party and the Ganasanghati Andolan, which were once part of the Workers party, have now joined the BNP’s protest movement with ASM Abdur Rab’s JSD and Mahmudur Rahman Manna’s Nagorik Oikya.
“They (the government) created such a mess everywhere, including the political and economic sectors, that we have no alternative but to go for an all-out movement to topple them,” said Abdur Rab.
“With that goal, we joined the BNP in its movement. We feel that other parties have joined us in this struggle to restore democracy and shift the entire state system.”
The CPB, which remains out of the political polarisation in Bangladesh, believes that a larger leftist alliance is needed to be formed outside the circles of the Awami League and the BNP.
They are working on the streets to realise the basic rights of the people, CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince told bdnews24.com.
“We fought different issues like lack of civic amenities, bad governance, and spiralling price rises throughout the year. We’ll remain on the streets and hope to realise our dream of a Bangladesh that upholds the spirit of the Liberation War and is devoid of the huge disparity.”
JAMAAT GOES IT ALONE
The BNP-led 20-Party Alliance was dissolved informally. Although 12 of them formed a separate alliance, the Jamaat-e-Islmai stayed alone. But the party said it will follow the demands raised by the BNP and participate in the movement.
Jamaat was a part of the BNP-led alliance since 1997 and the BNP kept it under its fold despite strong criticism. When the trial of the war criminals of 1971 started, the BNP was called to leave the association of Jamaat. They never paid any heed to it.
But the BNP did not get Jamaat on board when it formed the Jatiya Oikya Front before the national election in 2018. It, however, provided the Jamaat, now an unregistered political party, the opportunity to contest in the election with the BNP’s symbol paddy chaff.
