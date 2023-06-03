Hasina says Bangladeshis should not worry about sanctions, visa curbs

Sheikh Hasina has resolved to build a self-reliant Bangladesh and asked the citizens not to worry about sanctions or visa restrictions clamped by foreign powers.

“It’s no use worrying about who will impose visa restrictions or sanctions on us,” the prime minister said at the inauguration of the newly built office of the Awami League’s Dhaka District unit in the Tejgaon industrial area on Saturday.

“It doesn’t matter if we don’t take a 20-hour plane journey to America by crossing the Atlantic. There are many other oceans and continents in the world.

“We’ll establish communication with them, befriend them; our economy will be stronger, vigorous and more developed,” the Awami League president continued.