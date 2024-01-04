Foreign diplomats ask EC about voter intimidation, political violence before Jan 7 polls

Foreign diplomats based in Dhaka have sought answers over an array of issues, including intimidation of voters and reports of political violence across Bangladesh ahead of the general election.

Representatives from foreign missions and international organisations asked their questions at a briefing organised by the Election Commission at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal spoke on the commission’s preparations for the Jan 7 polls at the start of the event.

A presentation was shown and the floor was opened to questions. The briefing ended with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen's speech.