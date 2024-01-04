    বাংলা

    Foreign diplomats ask EC about voter intimidation, political violence before Jan 7 polls

    They asked these questions during a briefing organised by the Election Commission in Dhaka

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Jan 2024, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2024, 02:32 PM

    Foreign diplomats based in Dhaka have sought answers over an array of issues, including intimidation of voters and reports of political violence across Bangladesh ahead of the general election.

    Representatives from foreign missions and international organisations asked their questions at a briefing organised by the Election Commission at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday.

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal spoke on the commission’s preparations for the Jan 7 polls at the start of the event.

    A presentation was shown and the floor was opened to questions. The briefing ended with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen's speech.

    The diplomats asked about intimidation of voters, risks of political violence, and complaints over elections and poll results, according to the CEC and the foreign secretary.

    In response to the question about whether the EC or the government were putting pressure on voters to cast their ballots, Awal said he told them electoral regulators had no reason to exert pressure.

    "We explained to them that we have no reason to apply pressure. But it is part of our duties to entreat general voters to take part in polls, come to polling centres, and exercise their right to vote unobstructed. That is not pressure, it is raising awareness."

    The CEC also pointed out the risks tied to pressure from the groups who boycotted the upcoming parliamentary elections.

    In a question about violence, Momen said, “It’s an evolving situation. The commission has made arrangements to tackle any risks.”

    The foreign secretary said acts of violence had occurred in some places and the commission has already taken preventive steps. “The commission is no longer getting any reports of violence but found a few media reports that brought the issue up. We are also looking into a solution to this.”

    The CEC said the commission received a total of 600 complaints over the elections and has entertained around 400 of them. The returning officers took action following the commission’s instructions, he said.

    Regarding the outcome of the polls, the CEC said, “The commission has launched a smart election management app for poll results. The app will be updated every two hours during voting from each polling centre. Any citizen from anywhere in the world can upload the app and get access to check the vote count updates.”

