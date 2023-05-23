    বাংলা

    BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised after contracting COVID

    The incident marks the third time Fakhrul has contracted the virus. He has already taken four doses of the COVID vaccine

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 23 May 2023, 06:49 AM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 06:49 AM

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been hospitalised after testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

    "He has been suffering from a cold and cough for the past few days. A COVID test was conducted and the result was positive," said Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, vice chairman of the BNP.

    "The secretary general is now at Square Hospital. The process of admitting him to the hospital is underway on the advice of doctors.”

    Stating that the general health of Fakhrul is good, Zahid said, "He is under the supervision of Prof Raihan Rabbani."

    Fakhrul’s wife Rahat Ara Begum is fine and her COVID test yielded a negative result.

    The BNP leader was first infected by the virus in January 2022. The latest incident marks the third time he has contracted the virus.

    Fakhrul has already taken four doses of the COVID vaccine, according to his family members.

