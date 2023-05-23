BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised after contracting COVID

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been hospitalised after testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

"He has been suffering from a cold and cough for the past few days. A COVID test was conducted and the result was positive," said Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, vice chairman of the BNP.

"The secretary general is now at Square Hospital. The process of admitting him to the hospital is underway on the advice of doctors.”