Suspended Jubo Mohila League leader remanded on charges of molesting girl

A Dhaka court has granted police three days to grill in custody Mehenaz Tabassum Mishu, a suspended leader of Jubo Mohila League, on allegations that she tried to force a teenage girl to commit immoral acts by taking her nude pictures in Dhaka's Savar.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Begum passed the order on Wednesday, said Monirul Islam, an inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s prosecution unit.
The court rejected the request of police’s remand plea against Mishu, the acting general secretary of the Dhaka unit of the ruling Awami League affiliate.
She was sent to court on Saturday afternoon after her arrest at her residence adjacent to Savar Upazila Parishad.
That morning, the victim's mother filed a case against Mishu, Mishu’s husband Atiqur Rahman Atiq, also known as Sanju Sheikh, and five to seven unidentified people.
On the night of Jul 24, Mishu attempted to coerce the 15-year-old girl into indecent activities by undressing her and taking photographs at Mishu’s home, said Sub-Inspector Atiqur Rahman Russel of Savar Model Police Station, referring to the case document.
“The girl was beaten when she resisted, and later, she was thrown from a fourth-floor balcony, resulting in a spinal fracture when she landed on a tin roof.”
Locals rushed her to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar with serious injuries.
The central leadership of the Jubo Mohila League has suspended Mishu after finding evidence that she committed the crimes mentioned in the case, its General Secretary Sharmin Sultana Lily said.
If the charges are proven, Mishu will face permanent expulsion, Lily said.