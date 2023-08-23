Suspended Jubo Mohila League leader remanded on charges of molesting girl

A Dhaka court has granted police three days to grill in custody Mehenaz Tabassum Mishu, a suspended leader of Jubo Mohila League, on allegations that she tried to force a teenage girl to commit immoral acts by taking her nude pictures in Dhaka's Savar.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Begum passed the order on Wednesday, said Monirul Islam, an inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s prosecution unit.

The court rejected the request of police’s remand plea against Mishu, the acting general secretary of the Dhaka unit of the ruling Awami League affiliate.