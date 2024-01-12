Bangladesh FM Mahmud vows to strengthen ties with East and West

Newly appointed Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has underlined his commitment to bolstering ties with both the East and the West after the Awami League-led government returned to power for a fourth straight term.
"We’ll strengthen our ties with both the East and the West to further enhance Bangladesh's image on the global stage," Mahmud said on Friday, a day after the new cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took their oath of office.
He also played down concerns about the reaction from Western powers over the electoral process in Bangladesh, and said the envoys from the US, UK and EU congratulated the Sheikh Hasina government for winning reelection.
“The US ambassador, UK high commissioner and the EU envoy were all attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet at Bangabhaban. That means they all came to congratulate the new government.”
For a fresh start, Hasina has picked 25 ministers and 11 state ministers in her new-look cabinet.
More than half of them are going to work in a Hasina cabinet for the first time. As many as 14 ministers and 12 state ministers from the outgoing government have not been given a berth in the new cabinet.
Mahmud, who previously served as the information minister, has been tapped as the country's chief diplomat this time.
On his new assignment, Mahmud said he is looking forward to confronting the challenges it entails and repay Hasina's faith in him.
“Leading the information ministry was a challenge but I faced it with your help. Of course [the new responsibility] is a challenge in the current global circumstances. But we’ve learnt to face challenges and push the country forward under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.”