Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen poised to be key witness in criminal case

'DONALD'S ARCH-NEMESIS'

On Friday, after Trump's indictment, Cohen said his goal in cooperating with authorities was to "speak truth to power."

"I decided that I was not going to allow history to remember me as the villain to his story," Cohen told Reuters in an interview. "If speaking truth to power makes me Donald's arch-nemesis, so be it."

Cohen was hired as the Trump Organization's executive vice president and special counsel in 2007. Before that, the Long Island native and son of a Holocaust survivor worked as a malpractice lawyer and owned a fleet of yellow taxis.

Cohen said in the interview he was hired after he had orchestrated the ouster of the board of directors of a condominium in which he owned an apartment, a board that was trying to remove Trump's name from the building's exterior.

Cohen later advised Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and, as his personal lawyer, remained close to Trump once he became president, though he did not have an official job at the White House.

In 2018, after the hush money payment to Daniels came to light, Cohen initially said he paid with his own money and that neither the Trump campaign nor theTrump Organization reimbursed him.

He later pleaded guilty to a federal campaign finance law violation for paying Daniels, and then testified in Congress that Trump told him to make the payment. He said he was reimbursed in instalments, and displayed a copy of a $35,000 check from Trump's personal bank account.