People braved hartal, terrorism to reject BNP, Jamaat in election: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader claims that the people of Bangladesh have rejected the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami’s boycott of the election by casting their ballots at the polls.

Quader said their response had inspired him with new energy, giving him the courage to stand strong against future conspiracies.

He made the statement at a press conference at the Awami League’s Dhaka District Office in Tejgaon after the end of voting on Sunday.

“I sincerely thank those who braved the fear of vandalism, arson, and terrorism to participate in the 12th national parliamentary elections,” Quader said.

“Since 8 am, voters across the country went to the polls without facing obstructions and in a peaceful manner, weathering the winter cold. People freely vote for their candidates. There was no interference through intimidation. This election will strengthen the democratic progress of our country.”