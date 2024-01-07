    বাংলা

    People braved hartal, terrorism to reject BNP, Jamaat in election: Quader

    By casting their ballots, voters have rejected the boycott campaign by opposition parties, the Awami League leader said

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 03:15 PM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 03:15 PM

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader claims that the people of Bangladesh have rejected the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami’s boycott of the election by casting their ballots at the polls.

    Quader said their response had inspired him with new energy, giving him the courage to stand strong against future conspiracies.

    He made the statement at a press conference at the Awami League’s Dhaka District Office in Tejgaon after the end of voting on Sunday.

    “I sincerely thank those who braved the fear of vandalism, arson, and terrorism to participate in the 12th national parliamentary elections,” Quader said.

    “Since 8 am, voters across the country went to the polls without facing obstructions and in a peaceful manner, weathering the winter cold. People freely vote for their candidates. There was no interference through intimidation. This election will strengthen the democratic progress of our country.”

    No country in the world has a perfect democracy, he said.

    “The US talks about democracy and human rights, but everyone knows its record on cultivating human rights and democratic values.”

    “There were many obstacles to this election, but the people proved how aware they are of their right to vote through this peaceful election. We hope we were able to create an election environment. The boat symbol will win.”

    The BNP and Jamaat did not take part in the polls, and instead committed acts of arson and terrorism, he said.

    “The people of Bangladesh have rejected them today through their ballots. The voters boycotted the very BNP and like-minded parties that were boycotting the election.”

    “The people of the country have rejected the BNP and Jamaat. The election was held in a peaceful environment. They want to mislead and confuse. The Election Commission has proved its mettle by conducting these peaceful polls.”

    Quader warned that those conspiring against Bangladesh will not wrap up their machinations after the polls.

    “They will continue their destructive campaign and we will handle it. We have been empowered through this election. We have been re-energised through the people’s decision.”

    Quader also instructed party leaders and activists to refrain from holding victory processions and getting embroiled in infighting.

    “This is the order of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

