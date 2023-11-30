Inquiry committee summons Shakib for 'breach of election rules'

An election inquiry committee has called on cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, the Awami League candidate for the Magura-1 parliamentary seat, to provide an explanation for holding a campaign event that violated the rules of conduct ahead of the 12th national elections.

“Shakib has been asked to appear before the committee in person at 4 pm on Dec 1 to provide an explanation,” Joint Sessions Judge Satyabrata Sikder, a member of the Magura-1 inquiry committee, said on Thursday.

A letter has already been sent to Shakib in this regard, he added.