    বাংলা

    Inquiry committee summons Shakib for 'breach of election rules'

    The Magura-1 Awami League candidate was accused of campaigning before the allotted time

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Nov 2023, 07:19 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2023, 07:19 AM

    An election inquiry committee has called on cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, the Awami League candidate for the Magura-1 parliamentary seat, to provide an explanation for holding a campaign event that violated the rules of conduct ahead of the 12th national elections.

    “Shakib has been asked to appear before the committee in person at 4 pm on Dec 1 to provide an explanation,” Joint Sessions Judge Satyabrata Sikder, a member of the Magura-1 inquiry committee, said on Thursday.

    A letter has already been sent to Shakib in this regard, he added.

    The letter states that, after being announced as the Awami League candidate for the constituency, Shakib travelled from Dhaka to Magura, took a convoy from Kamarkhali to the Magura town and held a public reception.

    The event disrupted public traffic and garnered coverage in various news outlets and on social media.

    Shakib is accused of violating sections 6(d), 8(a), 10(a), and 12 of the Rules of Conduct for Political Parties in Parliamentary Elections 2008.

    He has been asked to present reasons why legal action should not be taken against him for these infractions.

    RELATED STORIES
    ‘I am a grade one student in politics,’ Shakib says as he visits Magura-1
    I am a grade one student in politics: Shakib
    He visits his hometown for the first time after getting ticket to run the election race
    Shakib's venture into politics draws mixed reactions from Magura leaders
    Shakib's dive into politics: mixed reactions from Magura
    Local politician Shakharul Islam Shakil does not think it is reasonable to nominate Shakib in “an important parliamentary seat like Magura-1 in such a short period”
    Awami League picks Shakib for Magura-1, actor Ferdous for Dhaka-10
    Shakib, Ferdous get AL tickets for national polls
    Former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will also run for re-election from the Narail-2 constituency
    Shakib Al Hasan buys 3 Awami League nomination forms for parliamentary election
    Shakib buys 3 AL nomination forms
    The ODI captain aims to stand in the election in Magura-1 or Magura-2 constituency, or Dhaka-10

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps