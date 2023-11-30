Inquiry committee summons Shakib for 'breach of election rules'

An election inquiry committee has called on cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, the Awami League candidate for the Magura-1 parliamentary seat, to provide an explanation for holding a campaign event that violated the rules of conduct ahead of the 12th national elections.
“Shakib has been asked to appear before the committee in person at 4 pm on Dec 1 to provide an explanation,” Joint Sessions Judge Satyabrata Sikder, a member of the Magura-1 inquiry committee, said on Thursday.
A letter has already been sent to Shakib in this regard, he added.
The letter states that, after being announced as the Awami League candidate for the constituency, Shakib travelled from Dhaka to Magura, took a convoy from Kamarkhali to the Magura town and held a public reception.
The event disrupted public traffic and garnered coverage in various news outlets and on social media.
Shakib is accused of violating sections 6(d), 8(a), 10(a), and 12 of the Rules of Conduct for Political Parties in Parliamentary Elections 2008.
He has been asked to present reasons why legal action should not be taken against him for these infractions.