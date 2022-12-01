Awami League plans a massive rally in Chattogram as political scene heats up

The Awami League is gearing up to hold a massive rally in Chattogram on Dec 4 with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest. The 12th national parliamentary election is scheduled to be held a year after the gathering and so party leaders and activists are viewing it as an election rally.

The ruling party apparently wants to respond to the upcoming BNP rally on Dec 10 by bringing in a large number of people from 15 upazilas in addition to the capital for the gathering.

Local leaders say that they have been instructed by central party leaders to hold a gathering that would surpass all previous attendance records. Several public representatives have also been assigned people quotas to fulfil the attendance goal. A target of bringing in 10,000-20,000 people from each parliamentary seat has been set.

The authorities have already started to book vehicles to transport people from the upazilas to the city on Dec 4. However, due to a shortage of vehicles, those concerned have been instructed to usher in people a day before the rally.

A preparatory meeting has already been held in the presence of Awami League and Jubo League central leaders. The leaders have been instructed to carry out grassroots campaigns.