Newly sworn state ministers say they are eager to repay PM's faith

The newly appointed state ministers are thrilled. They want to repay the trust the prime minister has placed in them.



On Friday, at Bangabhaban, the new seven took their oath and then faced the media. Most of them said although they are new to the responsibilities, they have an understanding of how the ministry works.



Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, who got the portfolio of labour and employment, said: "I will not look at anyone's face in carrying out my duties, I will do whatever needs to be done for the welfare of the people of the country.”



When he made this statement, Nazrul had not yet received his ministry responsibilities. At that time, he said, “It seems I will be given the responsibility for labour and employment. In that case, I have some experience. I was in the (parliamentary) standing committee (on the ministry) for five years.