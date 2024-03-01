Hasina distributes portfolios among seven new state ministers

Sheikh Hasina has distributed portfolios among the seven new state ministers, who have taken the oath of office a month and 20 days after the prime minister formed her latest cabinet.

The new state ministers are Shamsun Naher Chapa, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Dr Rokeya Sultana, Nahid Izhar Khan, Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker and Md Abdul Wadud.

The Cabinet Division issued a notice on their new offices immediately after they were sworn-in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a Bangabhaban ceremony in presence of Hasina.

Waseqa, the finance and planning secretary of the Awami League who is serving her third straight term as a reserved seat MP, has been made the state minister for finance.