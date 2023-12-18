    বাংলা

    High Court rules candidacy of Awami League’s Abdus Salam for Mymensingh-9 valid

    Salam, president of the ruling party’s Nandail Upazila unit, was elected in the 1996 and 2008 elections

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Dec 2023, 02:13 PM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2023, 02:13 PM

    The High Court has declared the candidacy of Awami League nominee Abdus Salam valid for the Mymensingh-9 constituency.

    The bench of Justice Md Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah issued the ruling on Monday after hearing a petition filed by the candidate.

    Advocate Probir Neogi represented Salam at the hearing.

    Anwarul Abedin Khan Tuhin, the incumbent MP who is running as an independent in the Jan 7 polls, had challenged Salam’s candidacy at the Election Commission, alleging he is a loan defaulter.

    The EC scrapped Salam’s candidacy after hearing Anwarul’s petition.

    Salam, president of the ruling party’s Nandail Upazila unit, was elected in the 1996 and 2008 elections.

