High Court rules candidacy of Awami League’s Abdus Salam for Mymensingh-9 valid

Abdullah will run as an independent from the Barishal-5 constituency, but ruling party candidates Shammi and Shamim are barred from the polls
The High Court has declared the candidacy of Awami League nominee Abdus Salam valid for the Mymensingh-9 constituency.
The bench of Justice Md Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah issued the ruling on Monday after hearing a petition filed by the candidate.
Advocate Probir Neogi represented Salam at the hearing.
Anwarul Abedin Khan Tuhin, the incumbent MP who is running as an independent in the Jan 7 polls, had challenged Salam’s candidacy at the Election Commission, alleging he is a loan defaulter.
The EC scrapped Salam’s candidacy after hearing Anwarul’s petition.
Salam, president of the ruling party’s Nandail Upazila unit, was elected in the 1996 and 2008 elections.