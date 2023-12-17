Contestant list for 12th general election to be finalised on Sunday

The political parties willing to contest the election as an alliance or use the election symbol of the major party in the coalition must have already informed the EC about their decision within three days of announcing the election schedule.

The ruling party, Awami League, will contest the election in partnership with the 14 Party Alliance. The party announced the sharing of seven seats with its allies, and the alliance candidates will use the boat symbol, the traditional symbol of the Awami League, in those seven seats.

The party, however, needs to formally inform the EC of their decision by 4 pm on Sunday. The Awami League candidates previously approved will then be dropped from the race, and the alliance candidates will receive the boat symbol.

The Jatiya Party did not join the Awami League alliance this time, though both parties had multiple meetings over seat sharing. If the parties reach an agreement, the ruling party will have to withdraw from the seats shared with the Jatiya Party and inform the EC of their decision by 4 pm.

The Jatiya Party, however, will not receive the boat symbol as they are not part of the alliance.