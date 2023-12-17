Contestant list for 12th general election to be finalised on Sunday

The deadline for candidates to withdraw from the 12th national polls is at 4 pm on Sunday. Afterwards, the Election Commission will release its final list of candidates running for parliamentary seats.
All political party nominees or independent candidates willing to withdraw from the election race must write to the returning officers by 4 pm on Sunday. The number of election contestants will be finalised after the deadline.
On Monday, the returning officers will allocate election symbols to the candidates. Sixty-six returning officers have been assigned to oversee the 300 parliamentary seats in the upcoming election.
As many as 2,260 candidates, from 28 political parties and those running independently, were approved after scrutinising nomination papers and settling appeals.
According to the Representation of the People Order 1972 (RPO), a legal candidate can withdraw their nomination by written or signed letter sent to the returning officer by themselves or through an authorised person.
Also, a registered political party with multiple nominees for a seat can inform the returning officer of the finalisation of their candidate by sending a notice or by reporting in person to the returning officer by the deadline. The party president, general secretary, or any official holding a similar post can do so.
After a party decides the final nomination for a specific constituency, all other nominations from the party for that seat will be automatically revoked.
The political parties willing to contest the election as an alliance or use the election symbol of the major party in the coalition must have already informed the EC about their decision within three days of announcing the election schedule.
The ruling party, Awami League, will contest the election in partnership with the 14 Party Alliance. The party announced the sharing of seven seats with its allies, and the alliance candidates will use the boat symbol, the traditional symbol of the Awami League, in those seven seats.
The party, however, needs to formally inform the EC of their decision by 4 pm on Sunday. The Awami League candidates previously approved will then be dropped from the race, and the alliance candidates will receive the boat symbol.
The Jatiya Party did not join the Awami League alliance this time, though both parties had multiple meetings over seat sharing. If the parties reach an agreement, the ruling party will have to withdraw from the seats shared with the Jatiya Party and inform the EC of their decision by 4 pm.
The Jatiya Party, however, will not receive the boat symbol as they are not part of the alliance.