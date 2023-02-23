Can Khaleda return to active politics? Two ministers differ on the fraught question

The executive order on the suspended prison sentences of Khaleda Zia in graft cases does not have any condition barring her from politics, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.
But his colleague Obaidul Quader has a different take.
Law Minister Huq believes the BNP chairperson’s health condition may not allow her to return to active politics.
“She [Khaleda Zia] will continue receiving medical treatment at her home in Dhaka, and she will not be allowed to travel abroad – there’s no other condition,” the minister told reporters at an event organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies in Dhaka on Thursday. “I’m telling you that there’s no condition barring her from politics.”
Khaleda was sent to jail after being sentenced to five years in prison in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case. The High Court raised the prison term to 10 years.
The trial court also sentenced her to seven years in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case.
The 77-year-old former prime minister was released in March 2020 on suspended sentences on health grounds. The government extended the suspended sentences several times.
Khaleda has been living in her Gulshan residence since her release from jail. She has not visited her office near her home since her release from prison. The BNP chairperson also refrained from issuing formal statements during this period. The party did not state any reason behind her silence in politics.
She was hospitalised several times for treatments of various diseases, but the government rejected her family’s pleas to allow her to travel abroad for advanced medical care.
Anisul said the family claimed in the petitions that her life would be in danger if she did not receive treatment abroad because she was “seriously ill”.
“People naturally think she is not in a condition to join political activities because she is sick.”
The ongoing debate over the possibility of Khaleda resuming political activities with the next general election about 10 months away started after Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader spoke about the matter on Monday.
Quader said Khaleda could not contest the election because of her conviction.
Speaking to reporters at the ruling party’s office on Thursday, Quader suggested Khaleda resuming political activities might indicate she was not ill.
“She was released on humanitarian grounds because she was ill. Where would she be if she was not ill? In jail.”
The Awami League leader claimed the BNP made Khaleda’s son Tarique Rahman acting chairman because they have “doubts about her”.