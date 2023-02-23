Can Khaleda return to active politics? Two ministers differ on the fraught question

The executive order on the suspended prison sentences of Khaleda Zia in graft cases does not have any condition barring her from politics, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.

But his colleague Obaidul Quader has a different take.

Law Minister Huq believes the BNP chairperson’s health condition may not allow her to return to active politics.

“She [Khaleda Zia] will continue receiving medical treatment at her home in Dhaka, and she will not be allowed to travel abroad – there’s no other condition,” the minister told reporters at an event organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies in Dhaka on Thursday. “I’m telling you that there’s no condition barring her from politics.”