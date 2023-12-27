EC fines Awami League candidates Bahar, Shambhu for violating electoral code

The Election Commission has imposed fines on prominent Awami League candidates AKM Bahauddin Bahar and Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

The decision was made after a hearing on Wednesday, where the possibility of cancelling their candidacies for multiple violations was considered.

Bahar, the incumbent MP from Cumilla-6, has been fined Tk 100,000. Meanwhile, Barguna-1 lawmaker Shambhu faces a Tk 50,000 fine.

"The candidates have been instructed to submit the fines through a treasury form to the returning officer within three days," said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath,