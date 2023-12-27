    বাংলা

    EC fines Awami League candidates Bahar, Shambhu for violating electoral code

    The decision was made after a hearing where the possibility of cancelling their candidacies was considered

    The Election Commission has imposed fines on prominent Awami League candidates AKM Bahauddin Bahar and Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

    The decision was made after a hearing on Wednesday, where the possibility of cancelling their candidacies for multiple violations was considered.

    Bahar, the incumbent MP from Cumilla-6, has been fined Tk 100,000. Meanwhile, Barguna-1 lawmaker Shambhu faces a Tk 50,000 fine.

    "The candidates have been instructed to submit the fines through a treasury form to the returning officer within three days," said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath,

    The two candidates were summoned by the EC on Monday to explain why they should not be barred from contesting the election due to code violations.

    Speculation surrounding their participation in the election further intensified after Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman recently hinted at stringent measures, including potential candidacy cancellations, for breaches of the electoral code.

    The allegations against Bahar include verbal abuse towards journalists during a campaign event on Dec 20 and inciting violence against them through his supporters.

    Subsequent investigations by the returning officer and the superintendent of police confirmed the allegations, leading to recommendations for legal action against Bahar.

    Meanwhile, Shambhu was accused of initiating his election campaign through public rallies and meetings before the official start date. Despite repeated warnings, Shambhu's 'pre-election irregularities' led to recommendations for legal action against him.

