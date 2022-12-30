AL to 'stand guard' at key points of Dhaka during BNP march

Awami League leaders and activists will 'vigilantly occupy' important roads and junctions across the capital when the BNP and its allies march through Dhaka in separate processions as part of an anti-government campaign.

Ruling party loyalists across the country will be on alert to prevent any form of violence around the opposition's programme on Friday, according to Awami League leaders.

Senior leaders of the party and activists will rally at key points of the city, including Uttara, Shyamoli, Mohakhali, Farmgate and Gabtoli, during the afternoon.