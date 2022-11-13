Fakhrul says BNP has turned around as party holds rally in Faridpur

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the Awami League came to power by “defrauding” the BNP, but it will not happen this time because the opposition party has “turned around”.
Addressing the BNP’s rally in Faridpur on Saturday, its secretary general said they were firm on their demand for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign before the next general election.
He said it was not only the BNP, but the people also want the next election to be held under a caretaker government.
“Because you played a game in the name of polls to defraud us in the last elections. But this time we’ve turned around. The people have turned around.”
“We demand that Sheikh Hasina resign immediately and transfer power to a caretaker government.”
BNP activists defied a transport strike apparently called to prevent them from joining the rally. They had faced similar obstacles in the rallies in other major cities.
Fakhrul said the BNP would bring changes to the judiciary to ensure justice and to the administration to ensure good governance and to stop corruption.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, however, said the people have rejected the BNP for the corruption during its tenure.
“The people will show the BNP red card because they are doing foul again,” he said, speaking at a party council in Brahmanbaria.