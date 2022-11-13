Fakhrul says BNP has turned around as party holds rally in Faridpur

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the Awami League came to power by “defrauding” the BNP, but it will not happen this time because the opposition party has “turned around”.

Addressing the BNP’s rally in Faridpur on Saturday, its secretary general said they were firm on their demand for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign before the next general election.

He said it was not only the BNP, but the people also want the next election to be held under a caretaker government.