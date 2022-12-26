Anti-government activist slapped reportedly by Awami League supporter in Shahbagh

A video of M Inamul Haque, an anti-government activist and former head of the River Research Institute, being slapped during an interview with a journalist at Shahbagh in Dhaka, has spread on social media.
Police did not take action until Monday after the man who slapped Inamul was identified as a local leader of Krishak League at Kazipur in Meherpur’s Gangni.
Inamul, a senior engineer, had headed government organisations related to rivers and waterbodies, such as the River Research Institute and the Department of Bangladesh Haor and Wetland Development.
He has formed a political party, All People's Revolutionary Party, and was distributing leaflets among people to raise support at Shahbagh on Saturday.
The area was full of Awami League leaders, activists and supporters as the ruling party’s 22nd National Council was ongoing at Suhrawardy Udyan.
Inamul said he and members of his party distribute leaflets among people at Shahbagh, calling for a general strike every Saturday.
The video showed Inamul being slapped while talking to a journalist during his party campaign.
Many social media users expressed anger over the matter.
Mahfuzul Haque Bhuiyan, an inspector at Shahbagh Police Station, said they learnt about the incident from the media, but no one complained to them.
Manojit Nandi, chief of Gangni Police Station, said they would take action if a case was filed.