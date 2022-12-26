Anti-government activist slapped reportedly by Awami League supporter in Shahbagh

Inamul, a senior engineer, had headed government organisations related to rivers and waterbodies, such as the River Research Institute and the Department of Bangladesh Haor and Wetland Development.

He has formed a political party, All People's Revolutionary Party, and was distributing leaflets among people to raise support at Shahbagh on Saturday.

The area was full of Awami League leaders, activists and supporters as the ruling party’s 22nd National Council was ongoing at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Inamul said he and members of his party distribute leaflets among people at Shahbagh, calling for a general strike every Saturday.