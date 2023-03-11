BNP announces nationwide protest rallies for Mar 18

The BNP will hold protest rallies in cities across the country on Mar 18 as part of its 'simultaneous movement' to bring down the government.
The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the plan after an hour-long human-chain protest in Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Saturday.
The BNP is pressing for a list of 10 demands, including an election-time caretaker government and the unconditional release of its Chairperson Khaleda Zia, ahead of the next parliamentary election.
"On Mar 18, protest rallies will be held in all major cities across the country to protest the government's corruption and [to press home] the 10-point demands, including the government's resignation," Fakhrul told party leaders and activists at the protest organised by the BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit.
The BNP and its allies are staging human-chain protests in nine areas across Dhaka.