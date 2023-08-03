Move for hearing on rule on circulating BNP acting chief Tarique’s speeches

The lawyers who filed a writ petition for a ban on the circulation of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s speeches and statements since he is a fugitive convict in multiple cases have moved a plea for the hearing to resume.
The rule, with which the High Court issued an interim order barring dissemination of Tarique’s speeches and statements in 2015, is on Thursday’s business agenda of the bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Islam, former state minister for law advocate Qamrul Islam said on Wednesday.
The High Court passed the orders and issued the rule asking why the information secretary should not be directed to ban publicising Tarique's speeches after hearing the writ petition filed by lawyer Nasrin Siddiqui Lina.
The petition sought High Court orders directing the information secretary to prevent newspapers, electronic media and social media from publicising, broadcasting or reproducing Tarique's speeches.
Implicated in a number of corruption cases, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's elder son Tarique has been living in London since 2008 after being released on parole. Later he was declared absconding by a Dhaka court in a case of money laundering.
On Wednesday, he was sentenced to nine years in jail for accumulating wealth in excess of declared income in the latest verdict against him.
Verdicts in four other cases against Tarique have been delivered already. He has been sentenced to two years in jail for derogatory remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, seven years in jail in a money laundering case, 10 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case, and life imprisonment in the Aug 21 grenade attack case.
The High Court order barring the circulation of his speeches made headlines recently after he addressed a rally in Dhaka from London via a phone call.