Awami League active in Dhaka as BNP prepares for rally

Awami League activists have taken out small processions in their neighbourhoods of Dhaka to make their presence known and counter the BNP’s Saturday rally.
Members of the ruling party and its affiliates also gathered at key points of their localities on Friday, shouting slogans threatening to thwart any attempt to topple the government through protests as BNP activists streamed into new rally venue Golapbagh ground following days of standoff over a place for the event.
Kamrul Hasan Ripon, president of Swechchhasebak League’s Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit, said: We’re guarding the entrances of Dhaka in the east to prevent any bid to create disorder. We’ve our men at all points.”
Lekhak Bhattacharjee, general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League, said they ordered all the local units to be alert to prevent acts of sabotage.
Abdur Rahman, a presidium member of the Awami League, said they have been preparing since Thursday to “challenge the BNP politically”.
“A political party can organise rallies or take out processions. The Awami League has nothing to do with it. But we are alert to tackle deadly fire-bombings in the name of rallies,” he said.
As fears of a full-blown confrontation between the two major political camps grew ahead of the BNP’s rally, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader tried to reassure people of steps to maintain peace.
Speaking at an event, Quader said: “There’s is no reason to panic. We’re going to Savar tomorrow [Saturday]. We won’t be in Dhaka.”
Quader and other leaders and activists will travel to Savar on Saturday to join a rally to protest against the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami’s “conspiracy and disinformation campaign against the government”.