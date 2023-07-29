7 injured as BNP, police clash in Dhaka

Six BNP activists and a passerby have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after opposition party loyalists clashed with police in Dhaka’s Dholaikhal area.
The injured have been identified as Patuakhali Chhatra Dal leader Abdul Aziz Mahmud, 28, Jagannath University Chhatra Dal Vice President Mohiuddin Rubel, 35, Kalabagan Thana Chhatra Dal President Zakirul Islam, 32, Dhaka central BNP leader Mehedi Hassan Abir, 29, BNP activist Md Obaidul, 40, and 18-year-old Ashraf Mia from Matuail.
Ashraf was brought to DMCH around 1:30 pm on Saturday. He works as a car mechanic.
Ashraf said he was headed home from the garage when a policeman got out of a car parked in the road and opened fire with a shotgun. Ashraf was struck by the pellets on his legs and right arm.
Clashes also broke out at Jatrabari and Gabtoli on Saturday.
Police allegedly lobbed tear-gas shells and charged at the BNP adherents with batons in Dholaikhal. Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a BNP standing committee member, and Abdus Salam Azad, an organising secretary of the party, were subsequently detained by law enforcers.
"Gayeshwar was trying to cause trouble by leading a procession in the Dholaikhal area. That is why he was arrested,” said Joint Commissioner Khandkar Nurunnabi of the DMP's Detective Branch.
BNP activists also confronted the police on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway outside the Matuail Mother and Child Hospital in Jatrabari.
Meanwhile, police detained Amanullah Aman, president of the BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, in Gabtoli.
Due to the simultaneous programmes announced by the BNP and the Awami League's youth affiliate, Jubo League, security has been beefed up at the points of entry to Dhaka on Saturday.
It came a day after the BNP and three of the Awami League's affiliate organisations held duelling rallies in the capital. The BNP is pressing ahead with its 'one-point' campaign to oust the Awami League government.
At its rally in Naya Paltan, the party announced that it would be occupying the points of entry to the capital from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday. The Awami League’s youth front also announced counter programmes on Friday, further fuelling fears of a violent confrontation.
Both sides later submitted applications seeking permission from the police to stage the events. But the police denied them permission to hold simultaneous programmes at the entry points to Dhaka city, considering public suffering and security.
And the police intervened on Saturday when the BNP leaders and activists tried to occupy the different entry points to Dhaka.