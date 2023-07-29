7 injured as BNP, police clash in Dhaka

Six BNP activists and a passerby have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after opposition party loyalists clashed with police in Dhaka’s Dholaikhal area.

The injured have been identified as Patuakhali Chhatra Dal leader Abdul Aziz Mahmud, 28, Jagannath University Chhatra Dal Vice President Mohiuddin Rubel, 35, Kalabagan Thana Chhatra Dal President Zakirul Islam, 32, Dhaka central BNP leader Mehedi Hassan Abir, 29, BNP activist Md Obaidul, 40, and 18-year-old Ashraf Mia from Matuail.

Ashraf was brought to DMCH around 1:30 pm on Saturday. He works as a car mechanic.

Ashraf said he was headed home from the garage when a policeman got out of a car parked in the road and opened fire with a shotgun. Ashraf was struck by the pellets on his legs and right arm.

Clashes also broke out at Jatrabari and Gabtoli on Saturday.