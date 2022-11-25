Suhrawardy Udyan to be allocated ‘conditionally’ for BNP rally in Dhaka: home minister

Opposition BNP will be allocated Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan to hold their rally on Dec 10, a senior Bangladesh government minister has confirmed.

Confirming the venue to journalists at a programme in the capital, Home Minister Asazaduzzaman Khan Kamal said he already forwarded his consent to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, or DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.

A delegation of BNP leaders has already put in an application with the commissioner’s office, seeking clearance to hold the rally.