BNP extends mass-contact programme by 3 days amid election boycott

The BNP has extended its ongoing mass-contact and leaflet distribution programme by three more days amid its election boycott and non-cooperation movement.
The BNP and like-minded parties will conduct the drive until Thursday, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a virtual press briefing on Monday.
He renewed their demand for the resignation of the Awami League government of Sheikh Hasina, the installation of an election-time caretaker government and the cancellation of the polls planned for Jan 7.
The BNP has been enforcing the programme since Dec 26 after a series of transport blockades and hartals, or shutdowns, after its Oct 28 rally in Dhaka ended in violent clashes with police.
Rizvi has been announcing the programmes from an undisclosed place as most other top leaders are in jail over violence during protests.
Police said they were also searching for Rizvi and would arrest him soon.