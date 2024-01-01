    বাংলা

    BNP extends mass-contact programme by 3 days amid election boycott

    The BNP has been enforcing the programme since Dec 26 after a series of transport blockades and hartals, or shutdowns

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Jan 2024, 12:38 PM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2024, 12:38 PM

    The BNP has extended its ongoing mass-contact and leaflet distribution programme by three more days amid its election boycott and non-cooperation movement.

    The BNP and like-minded parties will conduct the drive until Thursday, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a virtual press briefing on Monday.  

    He renewed their demand for the resignation of the Awami League government of Sheikh Hasina, the installation of an election-time caretaker government and the cancellation of the polls planned for Jan 7.

    The BNP has been enforcing the programme since Dec 26 after a series of transport blockades and hartals, or shutdowns, after its Oct 28 rally in Dhaka ended in violent clashes with police.

    Rizvi has been announcing the programmes from an undisclosed place as most other top leaders are in jail over violence during protests.

    Police said they were also searching for Rizvi and would arrest him soon.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP extends mass campaign for polls boycott by two days
    BNP mass campaign extended by 2 days
    The campaign is a part of the party's ongoing 'non-cooperation movement' to garner support for the boycott of the Jan 7 election
    'Collect taxes, dues': Quader calls for vigilance amid BNP's non-cooperation movement
    Quader calls for vigilance amid BNP's non-cooperation movement
    The Awami League leader urges officials to carry out their duties diligently in response to the BNP's campaign
    BNP distributes leaflets to press for election boycott under non-cooperation movement
    BNP distributes leaflets to press for election boycott
    Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and party activists handed out leaflets to garner support for the BNP's non-cooperation movement ahead of the polls
    The govt is creating instability to put the blame on parties, says BNP leader Rizvi
    Govt is creating unrest to blame the opposition: Rizvi
    The government is trying to stay cling to power by holding elections similar to 2014 and 2018, Rizvi said

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India