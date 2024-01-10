Independent lawmakers will hold talks on forming opposition, says Faridpur MP Nixon

Independents secured 62 seats at the polls, nearly six times as many as the Jatiya Party’s meagre 11.

The Awami League is forming the government for a record-extending fourth term on the bounce with 222 seats that have given the party an absolute majority.

Typically, the second largest party in parliament by number of seats gets to be the official opposition and elect a leader of the opposition.

“Us independent MPs come from different political backgrounds. We have some time after the oath-taking ceremony and we’ll have a discussion. We’ll do whatever's best,” Nixon said before the oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday.

Underscoring a lawmaker's duty to act for the welfare of the public and the nation's development, he noted that Sunday's election was a true gauge of politicians who have devoted themselves to the service of the people. “The people in my constituency proved that.”