Hasina urges expats to stand against those undermining Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on Bangladeshi expatriates to vote for the ruling Awami League to continue the nation's development.
Addressing a civic reception organised by the Bangladeshi diaspora in South Africa on Thursday, the premier warned that the country's progress could be derailed if power falls into the wrong hands.
"Don't allow the looters to take charge of the country. They will destroy it. You should ensure that the country's journey towards development continues without any disruption," she said.
She also sought cooperation from expatriates to drive the nation towards prosperity, while urging them to remain vigilant to ensure that the country's development is not hampered.
The nation won independence and economic solvency when they voted for the 'boat', the Awami League's electoral symbol, according to Hasina. However, when votes went to the BNP, the result was corruption, violence, and looting.
“Our politics is for the people’s welfare. We stood beside them during the worst times and worked to change their fortunes for the better. On the other hand, the BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islam engage in politics driven by greed and hurt people. They amassed money through corruption, looting, firearms smuggling, money laundering, and caused destruction across the country.”
She noted that the government has already reclaimed some of the funds illicitly obtained by BNP chief Khaleda Zia's two sons, with the remaining amounts frozen.
Hasina raised questions about the BNP's source of funding, especially as it's been used for destructive activities, such as attacking police vehicles and buses. "The public will retaliate if the BNP oversteps its bounds," Hasina warned.
Recalling past incidents, the prime minister brought attention to the violence during the BNP's anti-government protests before the 10th general election. She condemned the actions of the BNP-Jamaat alliance, which resulted in the deaths of over 500 people. They halted their violent methods due to public backlash, she said.
She also highlighted Khaleda's jail sentence for embezzling orphans' funds. Additionally, her son, Tarique Rahman, faced convictions for his involvement in the 2004 grenade attack and other corruption charges.
Despite these convictions, the BNP continues to position them as key leaders, she said. "People will not vote for a party endorsing such violence."
Under her leadership, Bangladesh transitioned from being viewed as an impoverished nation, vulnerable to natural disasters, to a beacon of development, she added.
She also encouraged expatriates to invest in Bangladesh, urging them to use official banking channels for remittances and cautioning against seeking overseas jobs with forged documents.
Hasina said returning expatriates could secure loans from the Expatriates' Welfare Bank without needing a guarantor, enabling them to establish businesses in Bangladesh. They could even seek international job opportunities after obtaining loans from the bank.