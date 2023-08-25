Hasina urges expats to stand against those undermining Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on Bangladeshi expatriates to vote for the ruling Awami League to continue the nation's development.

Addressing a civic reception organised by the Bangladeshi diaspora in South Africa on Thursday, the premier warned that the country's progress could be derailed if power falls into the wrong hands.

"Don't allow the looters to take charge of the country. They will destroy it. You should ensure that the country's journey towards development continues without any disruption," she said.

She also sought cooperation from expatriates to drive the nation towards prosperity, while urging them to remain vigilant to ensure that the country's development is not hampered.

The nation won independence and economic solvency when they voted for the 'boat', the Awami League's electoral symbol, according to Hasina. However, when votes went to the BNP, the result was corruption, violence, and looting.