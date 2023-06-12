    বাংলা

    Islami Andolan rejects Khulna, Barishal city polls results, pulls out of Sylhet, Rajshahi races

    Chief of the party claims candidate Fayjul was attacked twice in the day

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 June 2023, 03:23 PM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 03:23 PM

    The Islami Andolan Bangladesh has rejected the results of Barishal and Khulna city polls over alleged irregularities and assault on a candidate.

    It also pulled out of Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporation elections.

    After the voting closed on Monday, the party’s chief Mufti Rezaul Karim, aka Charmonai Peer, said: “Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Mufti Syed Fayjul Karim was attacked twice and injured today. We condemn the incident.”

    Rezaul alleged that the Awami League took control of the voting booths to carry out irregularities. “We reject the results of the two city polls to protest such severe misconduct. We are also withdrawing our candidates from Sylhet and Rajshahi and demanding the resignation of the chief election officer at the same time.”

    He said Islami Andolan supporters were already carrying out protests around the country. Protests will also be held after the Jummah prayers on Friday.

    The party’s mayoral candidate in Barishal, Fayjul Karim, was present at the briefing.

    According to him, around 30-40 "supporters of the ruling party” launched an unprovoked attack, leaving him with a bloody nose when he went to visit a centre.

    Besides the attack, no major incident was reported during voting through electronic machines.

    RELATED STORIES
    Islami Andolan's mayoral candidate 'punched' by during Barishal city polls
    Islami Andolan candidate 'punched' during Barishal polls
    Mufti Syed Faizul Karim was left with a bloody nose after an alleged attack by activists of the ruling party
    EC expects 45-50% turnout as attack, EVM glitch reported in Barishal, Khulna city polls
    EC expects 45% voter turnout
    Beside an attack on Islami Andolan’s Faizul Karim and allegations of glitch in EVMs, no major incident was reported
    Abul Khaer Abdullah aka Khokon Serniabat
    AL wins Barishal, Khulna mayoral polls
    Abul Khaer Abdullah aka Khokon Serniabat and Talukder Abdul Khaleque defeat Islami Andolan candidates in the elections
    AL denies attacking Fayjul, condemns Islami Andolan supporters’ bid to enter Barishal
    AL denies attacking Fayjul
    The ruling party has denied any involvement in an assault on the Islami Andolan candidate

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps