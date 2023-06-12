Islami Andolan rejects Khulna, Barishal city polls results, pulls out of Sylhet, Rajshahi races

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh has rejected the results of Barishal and Khulna city polls over alleged irregularities and assault on a candidate.
It also pulled out of Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporation elections.
After the voting closed on Monday, the party’s chief Mufti Rezaul Karim, aka Charmonai Peer, said: “Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Mufti Syed Fayjul Karim was attacked twice and injured today. We condemn the incident.”
Rezaul alleged that the Awami League took control of the voting booths to carry out irregularities. “We reject the results of the two city polls to protest such severe misconduct. We are also withdrawing our candidates from Sylhet and Rajshahi and demanding the resignation of the chief election officer at the same time.”
He said Islami Andolan supporters were already carrying out protests around the country. Protests will also be held after the Jummah prayers on Friday.
The party’s mayoral candidate in Barishal, Fayjul Karim, was present at the briefing.
According to him, around 30-40 "supporters of the ruling party” launched an unprovoked attack, leaving him with a bloody nose when he went to visit a centre.
Besides the attack, no major incident was reported during voting through electronic machines.