Islami Andolan rejects Khulna, Barishal city polls results, pulls out of Sylhet, Rajshahi races

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh has rejected the results of Barishal and Khulna city polls over alleged irregularities and assault on a candidate.

It also pulled out of Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporation elections.

After the voting closed on Monday, the party’s chief Mufti Rezaul Karim, aka Charmonai Peer, said: “Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Mufti Syed Fayjul Karim was attacked twice and injured today. We condemn the incident.”

Rezaul alleged that the Awami League took control of the voting booths to carry out irregularities. “We reject the results of the two city polls to protest such severe misconduct. We are also withdrawing our candidates from Sylhet and Rajshahi and demanding the resignation of the chief election officer at the same time.”