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Bangladesh records 4 more suspected measles deaths as fatalities reach 1,144

Another 1,332 patients with the symptoms are admitted to hospitals in 24 hours

Bangladesh records 4 more suspected measles deaths as fatalities reach 1,144

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 05:52 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 05:52 PM

Another four people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while another 1,332 more were admitted to hospitals around the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said the number of deaths from measles and its symptoms has now reached 1,144.

Of them, 1,040 died with measles symptoms, while 104 deaths were confirmed as being caused by measles.

The health directorate has been keeping records of measles cases and deaths since Mar 15.

According to its bulletin issued on Thursday, one person each died in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Khulna and Dhaka districts in the 24 hours from 8am on Wednesday.

The number of patients who have sought hospital care with measles symptoms has risen to 201,625, according to official count.

Of them, 178,927 were admitted to hospitals for treatment, while 171,680 have since been discharged.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths among those with measles symptoms, at 471.

Sylhet follows with 182 deaths, while Rajshahi has recorded 93, Chattogram 91, Mymensingh 80, Barishal 61, Khulna 46 and Rangpur 16.

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