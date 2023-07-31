    বাংলা

    AL spending up in 2022 with over Tk 730 million in funds

    The party shows employee salaries, operating costs, office rent and publications as the primary sources of spending

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 31 July 2023, 01:14 PM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 01:14 PM

    The Awami League has earned Tk 107.1 million and spent Tk 78.6 million in 2022 with a surplus of Tk 28.4 million.

    The party's Treasurer HN Ashequr Rahman submitted an audited account of the Awami League’s earnings and spending last year to the Election Commission on Monday.

    “Our surplus is rising every year. We have stable funds of Tk 732.8 million in our account as of December 2022,” he later said.

    As the primary source of earnings, the party included sales of nomination forms, membership collection forms, donations and properties. Among the spending, it mentioned salaries of employees, organisational operating costs, office rent and publications.

    In 2021, the ruling party showed Tk 212.3 million in earnings and Tk 63 million in spending from its funds. Until December of that year, the party’s funds stood at Tk 704.3 million

    “We’ve submitted our accounts in time. The accounts of earnings and spending are transparent. We’ve gone through much development and the number of members is rising daily. The spending is rising with party activities going up,” Ashequr said.

    Regarding more spending, Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua spoke along Ashequr’s lines, mentioning that political activities during the pandemic were limited.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP records rise in income and spending after three years
    BNP sees rise in income and spending
    The party said its income rose to Tk 59.24m in 2022 from Tk 8.4m in the previous year
    Passengers queue inside the departures terminal of Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, Jun 27, 2022.
    UK's Heathrow warns of leisure travel slowdown later this year
    The warning brings an end to the post-pandemic boom which has helped airline profits soar despite disposable incomes shrinking
    Google, Microsoft and Alphabet logos and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023.
    AI lesson for Microsoft and Google: Spend money to make money
    The increase in capital expenditure in the companies is due to the creation of new data centres to support AI.
    A man checks his mobile phone as he waits while recharging his Ola electric scooter at an electric vehicle charging station in New Delhi, India, February 12, 2022.
    India's Ola Electric targets $1.5b in sales this year
    Indian e-scooter maker Ola Electric expects revenue to quadruple to $1.5 billion this financial year and then double that again in two years

    Opinion

    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda