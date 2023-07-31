AL spending up in 2022 with over Tk 730 million in funds

The Awami League has earned Tk 107.1 million and spent Tk 78.6 million in 2022 with a surplus of Tk 28.4 million.
The party's Treasurer HN Ashequr Rahman submitted an audited account of the Awami League’s earnings and spending last year to the Election Commission on Monday.
“Our surplus is rising every year. We have stable funds of Tk 732.8 million in our account as of December 2022,” he later said.
As the primary source of earnings, the party included sales of nomination forms, membership collection forms, donations and properties. Among the spending, it mentioned salaries of employees, organisational operating costs, office rent and publications.
In 2021, the ruling party showed Tk 212.3 million in earnings and Tk 63 million in spending from its funds. Until December of that year, the party’s funds stood at Tk 704.3 million
“We’ve submitted our accounts in time. The accounts of earnings and spending are transparent. We’ve gone through much development and the number of members is rising daily. The spending is rising with party activities going up,” Ashequr said.
Regarding more spending, Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua spoke along Ashequr’s lines, mentioning that political activities during the pandemic were limited.