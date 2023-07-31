AL spending up in 2022 with over Tk 730 million in funds

The Awami League has earned Tk 107.1 million and spent Tk 78.6 million in 2022 with a surplus of Tk 28.4 million.

The party's Treasurer HN Ashequr Rahman submitted an audited account of the Awami League’s earnings and spending last year to the Election Commission on Monday.

“Our surplus is rising every year. We have stable funds of Tk 732.8 million in our account as of December 2022,” he later said.

As the primary source of earnings, the party included sales of nomination forms, membership collection forms, donations and properties. Among the spending, it mentioned salaries of employees, organisational operating costs, office rent and publications.