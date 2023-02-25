Hasina accuses BNP of violating party constitution

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the Awami League can never be compared to the BNP because the latter does not follow its own charter, let alone the law of the land.

“Many say there are two [major] political parties in Bangladesh. Some draw a comparison between the Awami League and the BNP. How can the Awami League be compared to the BNP, which does not follow its own constitution and the country’s law?” she said.

The BNP-led coalition won 33 out of 300 seats in the 2008 election, while the alliance headed by the Awami League secured 263, Hasina said. “Then how can the two parties be at the same level?”

The BNP does not want people’s welfare, and it was evident in violent protests by the party when many people died in the firebombing of buses after the 2014 polls, Hasina said at a rally in Gopalganj’s Kotalipara on Saturday.