    Union council chairman shot dead in Narsingdi

    Md Zafar Iqbal Manik, 50, was elected chairman of Mirzachar union council in Raipura as a rebel candidate of the Awami League in the last polls

    Published : 3 Dec 2022, 04:13 PM
    A union council chairman has been shot dead at Raipura Upazila in Narsingdi.

    Md Zafar Iqbal Manik, 50, was two-time chairman of Mirzachar union council and the president of the local unit of Jubo League, the Awami League’s youth front.

    Citing locals, Raipura Police Station chief Azizur Rahman said Zafar came under attack on Saturday afternoon on his way to an arbitration in Shantipur village.

    He was taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the district’s Civil Surgeon Md Nurul Islam.

    The body was kept at the hospital morgue.

    Police have been sent to the spot, said Azizur.

    Zafar was elected union council chairman as a rebel candidate of the Awami League in the last election.

