Awami League set to draw up national council plan with an eye on next election

The ruling Awami League has called a meeting of its Central Working Committee to determine the course of action ahead of its national council with the parliamentary election a year away.
Leaders said Friday’s meeting might discuss the formation of committees and subcommittees to prepare for the council. They will also gauge the political landscape.
Kazi Zafarullah, an Awami League Presidium member, said: “Friday’s meeting is definitely important. The parliamentary election will be held soon after the council and we must prepare.”
“Different committees and subcommittees will be formed in the meeting with the national council in sight. There are a lot of things to discuss and much needs to be done.”
The Election Commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal is preparing to hold the parliamentary polls at the end of 2023 or early 2024.
The Awami League, which led the country for 14 successive years, aims to present itself “anew” in the forthcoming election, its leaders said.
ALL EYES ON NATIONAL COUNCIL
The Awami League meeting will convene at the Ganabhaban at 4pm on Friday. Leaders said the meeting will include several agendas and will fix dates for rallies in the districts around Dhaka and divisional cities, and the schedule for the councils of its affiliate organisations.
Party chief Sheikh Hasina might hold continuous meetings with grassroots leaders at the Ganabhaban and they are likely to come up with an outline on Friday. Full committees were formed in 32 of the 78 organisational districts and they, too, might sit in the meetings.
Jahangir Kabir Nanak, another Awami League Presidium member, said they will fix a date on Friday for the national council.
“The meeting will discuss Jail Killing Day, programmes to observe in December, the month of victory in the Liberation War, and other organisational matters. We will also talk about holding some conferences in the divisions.”
He mentioned that the meeting will also deliver final decisions on different matters. “We will summarise the discussion and give it to Sheikh Hasina and she will give the final decision.”
Some senior leaders are against holding an extravagant council due to the current socioeconomic conditions. Zafrullah said: “In the current state of the country, we want to hold the meetings in a homely setting.”
SETTLING CONFLICTS
In the latest district council polls, Awami League’s rebel candidates won in nine districts, barring those who won unopposed. However, these polls were marred by conflict and altercations between local MPs and district Awami League members, much to the dismay of central committee leaders.
A senior leader of the party said Friday’s meeting will discuss what should be done to win elections following the defeat of the nine Awami League candidates to the rebels. The leaders will also speak about how to settle conflicts to face elections in the future.
The Awami League is yet to hold councils in 33 out of its 78 organisational districts. Dates for meetings at several districts have already been fixed and the party is keen to wrap the task up by November. The councils of Dhaka North Awami League and ward units have been completed while all Dhaka South units have not yet held the councils.
Rajshahi Division’s organisational secretary SM Kamal Hossain said they will discuss 8-10 agendas, including the national council.
The Awami League wants to begin its work in the field in November for the election.
“The leader [Hasina] will issue directives ahead of the national election. Awami League leaders will be in the ground with a fresh strategy to tackle the conspirators in future,” said Kamal.