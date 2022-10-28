Awami League set to draw up national council plan with an eye on next election

The ruling Awami League has called a meeting of its Central Working Committee to determine the course of action ahead of its national council with the parliamentary election a year away.

Leaders said Friday’s meeting might discuss the formation of committees and subcommittees to prepare for the council. They will also gauge the political landscape.

Kazi Zafarullah, an Awami League Presidium member, said: “Friday’s meeting is definitely important. The parliamentary election will be held soon after the council and we must prepare.”

“Different committees and subcommittees will be formed in the meeting with the national council in sight. There are a lot of things to discuss and much needs to be done.”

The Election Commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal is preparing to hold the parliamentary polls at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

The Awami League, which led the country for 14 successive years, aims to present itself “anew” in the forthcoming election, its leaders said.