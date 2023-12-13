950 BNP leaders, activists jailed in 67 cases in Dhaka

As many as 950 leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliates have received jail sentences in 67 cases in Dhaka in recent weeks.
Just in November, 615 leaders and activists of the opposition party were sentenced to jail in 33 cases, mostly filed in the Dhaka metropolitan and other district courts. Many of these cases were recent, while some date back to 2015 and 2016.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police did not provide a count of the number of party activists that had been jailed. The number was instead tallied from lawyers who support the BNP and from media reports.
Lawyers Masud Ahmed Talukdar, Moslehuddin Jashim, Syed Joynul Abedin Mejbah, Abul Kalam Khan, Nuruzzaman Tapan, and Neehar Hossain Faruk, who represented the defendants in some of these cases, provided the information.
The majority of these cases charged the accused for illegal gatherings, barring police from performing their duties, vandalism, arson attacks, explosives attacks and other forms of sabotage.
The convicts included party leaders, both senior and local, and activists. Most did not hold a position of any significant power in the party.
Some Jamaat-e-Islami activists were also convicted.
On Dec 12, different metropolitan magistrates sentenced 49 BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists in four cases filed with the Bhatara, Demra, Pallabi and Kamrangirchar police stations to jail.
The BNP-allied lawyers said that in most cases, the state witnesses could not provide any specific information against the accused. Despite this, their clients were convicted.
Most of the convicts were sentenced to jail for two to three years, while some others got six months. A small number were sentenced to seven years jail.
Some were convicted in multiple cases. On the other hand, more than 300 suspects were acquitted.