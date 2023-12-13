950 BNP leaders, activists jailed in 67 cases in Dhaka

As many as 950 leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliates have received jail sentences in 67 cases in Dhaka in recent weeks.

Just in November, 615 leaders and activists of the opposition party were sentenced to jail in 33 cases, mostly filed in the Dhaka metropolitan and other district courts. Many of these cases were recent, while some date back to 2015 and 2016.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police did not provide a count of the number of party activists that had been jailed. The number was instead tallied from lawyers who support the BNP and from media reports.