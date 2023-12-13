    বাংলা

    950 BNP leaders, activists jailed in 67 cases in Dhaka

    In November, 615 leaders and activists of the opposition party were sentenced to prison in 33 cases

    Prokash Biswas, Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 07:46 AM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 07:46 AM

    As many as 950 leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliates have received jail sentences in 67 cases in Dhaka in recent weeks.

    Just in November, 615 leaders and activists of the opposition party were sentenced to jail in 33 cases, mostly filed in the Dhaka metropolitan and other district courts. Many of these cases were recent, while some date back to 2015 and 2016.

    The Dhaka Metropolitan Police did not provide a count of the number of party activists that had been jailed. The number was instead tallied from lawyers who support the BNP and from media reports.

    Lawyers Masud Ahmed Talukdar, Moslehuddin Jashim, Syed Joynul Abedin Mejbah, Abul Kalam Khan, Nuruzzaman Tapan, and Neehar Hossain Faruk, who represented the defendants in some of these cases, provided the information.

    The majority of these cases charged the accused for illegal gatherings, barring police from performing their duties, vandalism, arson attacks, explosives attacks and other forms of sabotage.

    The convicts included party leaders, both senior and local, and activists. Most did not hold a position of any significant power in the party.

    Some Jamaat-e-Islami activists were also convicted.

    On Dec 12, different metropolitan magistrates sentenced 49 BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists in four cases filed with the Bhatara, Demra, Pallabi and Kamrangirchar police stations to jail.

    The BNP-allied lawyers said that in most cases, the state witnesses could not provide any specific information against the accused. Despite this, their clients were convicted.

    Most of the convicts were sentenced to jail for two to three years, while some others got six months. A small number were sentenced to seven years jail.

    Some were convicted in multiple cases. On the other hand, more than 300 suspects were acquitted.

    RELATED STORIES
    25 BNP activists get 3 years in jail for vandalism
    25 BNP activists get 3 years in jail for vandalism
    The activists were accused of vandalising vehicles and stores in Dhaka’s Bangshal in 2018
    Jubo Dal president, Swechchhasebak Dal leader among 29 BNP activists jailed over acts of sabotage
    Jubo Dal president, Swechchhasebak Dal among 29 BNP activists jailed
    29 BNP-affiliated activists were given prison sentences, while 45 were acquitted on charges of sabotage
    BNP leaders Khosru, Swapan and Prince denied bail over Oct 28 violence
    BNP’s Khosru, Swapan and Prince denied bail
    Khosru and Swapan are accused of instigating the murder of a policeman while Prince faces charges of robbery and vandalism
    File photo: Mojibur Rahman Sarwar (third from left).
    Police detain BNP leader Mojibur Rahman Sarwar
    Sarwar, a former lawmaker from Barishal-5, was apprehended at a residence in Dhaka's Mohammadpur in the early hours of Friday

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury