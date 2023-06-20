Reza Kibria sacks Nur from party as leadership feud heats up

Reza Kibria has sacked Nurul Haque Nur from his position as member secretary of the Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad, citing a breach of the party charter by the former student leader, amid an intriguing leadership battle in the new organisation.
Kibria, who was removed as party convenor by a faction loyal to Nur on Monday, said in a statement on Tuesday night that Hasan Al Mamun, who had worked as a leader of Nur’s student group, will replace Nur.
Kibria accused Nur of having links to Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and unethical financial transactions, creating disorder in the party with social media posts and illegally removing the convenor in an unauthorised meeting, among other allegations.
Kibria also suspended Joint Convenor Md Rashed Khan, who was named as acting convenor in his place by Nur’s supporters on Monday, for his involvement in the process to create disorder in the party.
He asked both Nur and Rashed to explain their position within a week.
Speaking to bdnews24.com earlier on Tuesday, Kibria said he was still the convener of the Gono Odhikar Parishad after his removal by the Nur-led faction as their much-publicised row played out on social media.
“I am the convener of the Gono Odhikar Parishad and I will remain in the post. I have the support of senior leaders and 75 percent of party members,” Kibria said.
No senior leaders above the age of 30 years would support Nur, he said.
The Nur-led faction on Monday said the decision to promote Rashed was taken with a view to conducting organisational affairs in an orderly manner.
Kibria and Nur have been firing broadsides at each other on Facebook.
After a meeting on Monday, Kibria posted a press release to his Facebook page, raising questions about party funding and accusing Nur of secretly meeting with various intelligence agencies and controversial Mossad member Mendi N Safadi, posing a threat to national security.
Nur also took to Facebook afterwards and hit back at the “false statement” and “lies” being spread by Kibria.
The emerging rift within the party prompted supporters of Nur to push for a change in leadership at the executive meeting.
Reza Kibria, son of slain Awami League leader Shah AMS Kibria, worked as an economist at the International Monetary Fund for a long time. He left the job and returned to Bangladesh in 2018.
He then joined Kamal Hossain's Gono Forum and became the party's general secretary within a short time. But he resigned in February due to infighting.
Gono Odhikar Parishad started its journey in the political realm in October 2021 with Kibria and Nur at the helm as convenor and member secretary, respectively.
The party was a part of the Ganatantra Mancha alliance seeking to unseat the Awami League government.
But on May 6, the party left the alliance and announced that it will wage its own anti-government movement.