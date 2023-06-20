Reza Kibria sacks Nur from party as leadership feud heats up

Kibria also suspended Joint Convenor Md Rashed Khan, who was named as acting convenor in his place by Nur’s supporters on Monday, for his involvement in the process to create disorder in the party.

He asked both Nur and Rashed to explain their position within a week.

Speaking to bdnews24.com earlier on Tuesday, Kibria said he was still the convener of the Gono Odhikar Parishad after his removal by the Nur-led faction as their much-publicised row played out on social media.

“I am the convener of the Gono Odhikar Parishad and I will remain in the post. I have the support of senior leaders and 75 percent of party members,” Kibria said.

No senior leaders above the age of 30 years would support Nur, he said.

The Nur-led faction on Monday said the decision to promote Rashed was taken with a view to conducting organisational affairs in an orderly manner.

Kibria and Nur have been firing broadsides at each other on Facebook.