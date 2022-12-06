Police reject BNP's request to use road next to Motijheel’s Ideal School for Dec 10 rally

Police have turned down a request by the BNP to use the road in front of Motijheel’s Ideal School and College as an alternative to Naya Paltan for the party’s rally on De 10.

No approval will be given for the use of roads and residential areas for rallies, said Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

“The BNP has been granted permission to use the Suhrawardy Udyan for its rally,” he said. “We have set up all security measures at the location. Police never grant people permission to block a road. No one should ask for that permission either. Police will act in accordance with the safety of the public.”