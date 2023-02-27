BNP’s Fakhrul asks why Awami League is so empathetic about Khaleda’s return to politics

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has sought an answer from ruling party leaders about their reason behind being so compassionate about Khaleda Zia’s return to active politics.

“The government is playing a ‘game’ on the issue of the BNP chairperson. The purpose behind the recent debate between Awami League leaders on Khaleda’s return to politics is not good,” he said at a meeting event in Dhaka.

Fakhrul also expressed concerns over Khaleda’s health as she visited Evercare Hospital on Monday afternoon for a routine check-up. She is suffering from arthritis, diabetes, and complications in her kidney, heart, lungs and eyes. She caught liver cirrhosis last year.

“Some of their (Awami League) leaders said Khaledia is not allowed to return to politics while another said there is nothing barring her return. What is the reason behind the discussion? Why is the Awali League suddenly so empathetic about Khaleda’s return to politics?” he asked.