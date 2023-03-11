Hasina hits back at BNP for remark that AL is ‘destroying’ Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed the BNP for its criticism that the ruling Awami League is “destroying” Bangladesh.

The opposition party itself was mired in corruption when it was in power, while the country experiences development under the Awami League, Hasina said at a rally in Mymensingh after inaugurating more than 100 projects on Saturday.

“Are these projects examples of destruction?” she said.

“The BNP embezzled orphans’ funds and its leaders are facing trial for corruption. We increased power production to light up every house, but they cut power generation. They wouldn’t have been able to speak out had we not established a Digital Bangladesh,” she said.