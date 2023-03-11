Hasina hits back at BNP for remark that AL is ‘destroying’ Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed the BNP for its criticism that the ruling Awami League is “destroying” Bangladesh.
The opposition party itself was mired in corruption when it was in power, while the country experiences development under the Awami League, Hasina said at a rally in Mymensingh after inaugurating more than 100 projects on Saturday.
“Are these projects examples of destruction?” she said.
“The BNP embezzled orphans’ funds and its leaders are facing trial for corruption. We increased power production to light up every house, but they cut power generation. They wouldn’t have been able to speak out had we not established a Digital Bangladesh,” she said.
Hasina urged the people to continue playing their role in Bangladesh’s development without paying heed to the BNP’s “falsehood”. “We achieved the eligibility to become a developing nation in 2021. We must maintain this momentum. Our goal is to establish a ‘Smart Bangladesh’.”
The prime minister said her government extended social safety net programmes to help low-income people cope with the rising cost of living. “We don’t want anyone to suffer.”
The government is also providing the landless and homeless people with land and home under the Ashrayan project, she said. “So far, 3.5 million people have received homes. Four million more will get theirs soon.”
She said the government declared Mymensingh an administrative division for its progress, but the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Europe hampered its plan.