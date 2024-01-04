    বাংলা

    Public will show BNP the 'red card' on Jan 7, says Quader

    Quader questioned the legitimacy of BNP's non-cooperation movement, labelling it "fake" and "devoid" of public support

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader believes the Jan 7 election could spell the end of the BNP as he urged voters to show the 'red card' to the opposition group.

    "The BNP is awaiting sanctions from across the Atlantic. However, [Prime Minister] Sheikh Hasina is undeterred by visa restrictions. Our strength stems from the soil of Bangladesh and love for our people, not foreign threats," Quader said at an event marking the 76th founding anniversary of Chhatra League on Thursday.

    Referring to the Jan 7 election as the 'final game', he said, "The battle is against corruption, looting, and pyro-terrorism. Corrupt people and looters should beware. The struggle is against communalism and militancy."

    The BNP and like-minded parties have decided to boycott the elections, calling for polls under a non-partisan caretaker government. Quader questioned the legitimacy of BNP's movement, labelling it "fake" and "devoid" of public support.

    RELATED STORIES
    Quader says European Union observers asked who the opposition will be after election
    ‘Who will be the opposition?’ EU asks
    EU election observers meet Obaidul Quader in Dhaka
    'Collect taxes, dues': Quader calls for vigilance amid BNP's non-cooperation movement
    Quader calls for vigilance amid BNP's non-cooperation movement
    The Awami League leader urges officials to carry out their duties diligently in response to the BNP's campaign
    TIB singing from BNP's pre-election hymn sheet, says Quader
    TIB singing off BNP's hymn sheet: Quader
    The Awami League leader emphasises the government's commitment to ensuring a free, fair and participatory election
    AL yet to decide fate of defectors, says Obaidul Quader
    AL yet to decide fate of defectors: Quader
    The Awami League has not yet decided whether to expel members who plan to contest the national elections as independents, he said

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India