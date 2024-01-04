Public will show BNP the 'red card' on Jan 7, says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader believes the Jan 7 election could spell the end of the BNP as he urged voters to show the 'red card' to the opposition group.

"The BNP is awaiting sanctions from across the Atlantic. However, [Prime Minister] Sheikh Hasina is undeterred by visa restrictions. Our strength stems from the soil of Bangladesh and love for our people, not foreign threats," Quader said at an event marking the 76th founding anniversary of Chhatra League on Thursday.

Referring to the Jan 7 election as the 'final game', he said, "The battle is against corruption, looting, and pyro-terrorism. Corrupt people and looters should beware. The struggle is against communalism and militancy."

The BNP and like-minded parties have decided to boycott the elections, calling for polls under a non-partisan caretaker government. Quader questioned the legitimacy of BNP's movement, labelling it "fake" and "devoid" of public support.