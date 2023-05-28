How Awami League, BNP interpreting new US visa policy ahead of Bangladesh’s general election

Both the Awami League and the BNP, at least in an official capacity, welcomed the policy, saying it may help “organise a free and fair election”.



However, the narrative differed when party leaders interviewed for this article from both sides of the political spectrum attempted to shift the responsibility of a “free and fair election” to the other side.



While the ruling party leaders said the BNP needs to change its trajectory to ensure a fair election, BNP leaders said the visa restriction policy alone would not be able to deter the interfering elements injected by the current administration into every organ of the state.



AWAMI LEAGUE IS ‘NOT CONCERNED’



Senior Awami League leaders believe the new visa policy adopted by the US State Department will not affect the ruling party one bit; instead, they categorically advised the BNP to tread cautiously, claiming the BNP has a history of “violence” and “undermining democracy”.