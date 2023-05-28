How Awami League, BNP interpreting new US visa policy ahead of Bangladesh’s general election

The latest US visa restriction policy against Bangladeshis who seek to “undermine the democratic election process” has garnered much domestic and overseas attention.
Under this policy, the United States will restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.
This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services.
Actions that undermine the democratic election process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views, the statement said.
Both the Awami League and the BNP, at least in an official capacity, welcomed the policy, saying it may help “organise a free and fair election”.
However, the narrative differed when party leaders interviewed for this article from both sides of the political spectrum attempted to shift the responsibility of a “free and fair election” to the other side.
While the ruling party leaders said the BNP needs to change its trajectory to ensure a fair election, BNP leaders said the visa restriction policy alone would not be able to deter the interfering elements injected by the current administration into every organ of the state.
AWAMI LEAGUE IS ‘NOT CONCERNED’
Senior Awami League leaders believe the new visa policy adopted by the US State Department will not affect the ruling party one bit; instead, they categorically advised the BNP to tread cautiously, claiming the BNP has a history of “violence” and “undermining democracy”.
The ruling party’s general secretary, Obaidul Quader, at a rally in Dhaka on Saturday, assured the attendees that the Awami League is not concerned about the US warning as the party president, Sheikh Hasina, will make sure of a free and fair general election late this year or early next year.
“We [Awami League] are prepared for the election. We will seek people’s mandate to fight against corruption, money laundering, vote rigging, communal division, militancy and arson attack,” he said.
Qamrul Islam, a member of the Awami League’s highest policymaking body, Presidium, said the party does not need to be worried about the visa restriction warning since his party does not believe in “undermining the electoral process”.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina repeatedly assured that the next general election would be free and fair and the government would not interfere in the Election Commission’s business. The new US policy is for those who seek to undermine the democratic process, a fair election. The Awami League is not alarmed by it; rather, the BNP should be alarmed as they have a history of attempting to sabotage the electoral process,” he said.
The ruling party’s Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Office Secretary Biplob Barua almost echoed the same.
A minister even found some silver lining in the new policy.
AK Abdul Momen, the incumbent foreign minister, said he hoped that the new policy would discourage government officials, politicians and businessmen from laundering money to the US.
While speaking to journalists after a programme on Saturday, he said: “I honestly believe the new policy came as a blessing for Bangladesh. Corrupt government officials, some politicians and businessmen who tend to launder money to the US, will be discouraged to do so,” he said.
BNP STICKS TO THE ‘NO CARETAKER GOVT, NO POLLS’ POLICY
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the visa restriction policy adopted by the US would not ensure the rights to vote of the people of Bangladesh.
“To organise a free and fair election, the first and foremost condition is establishing a level playing field for all sides. In Bangladesh's current context, a fair election won’t be possible without a caretaker government,” he said.
Another Standing Committee Member, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, said they do not trust the Sheikh Hasina-led administration a bit; hence BNP would stick to its “no caretaker government, no election” policy.
“Our acting leader [Tarique Rahman] said the party will outmanoeuvre the current regime on the street. That’s what we will do. We won’t participate in any election without a caretaker government in place,” he said.