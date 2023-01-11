Longtime Trump CFO Weisselberg gets 5 months in jail in tax fraud case

Weisselberg wore an olive green North Face jacket and a blue mask at his sentencing, and once at the jail will likely be given a uniform and sneakers with Velcro straps.

Weisselberg, who also has paid about $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest as part of his punishment, will likely serve 100 days in jail with time off for good behaviour.

The jail time will probably not be easy for Weisselberg, at a facility known for violence, drugs and corruption. Nineteen inmates there died last year.

"You're going into a byzantine black hole," said Craig Rothfeld, a prison consultant helping Weisselberg prepare for lockup.

50-YEAR RELATIONSHIP

Many convicts in New York City facing one year or less behind bars head to Rikers Island, which lies between the New York City boroughs of Queens and the Bronx and houses more than 5,900 inmates.

Rothfeld spent more than five weeks at Rikers in 2015 and 2016 as part of an 18-month sentence for defrauding investors and tax authorities at a company he once led. He now runs Inside Outside Ltd, which advises people facing incarceration. Another client is Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood movie producer convicted twice of rape.

Rothfeld said he hopes Weisselberg will be segregated from the general population, and not placed in a dorm with inmates who may not know him but will know his boss, who is seeking the presidency in 2024.

"Certainly Mr. Weisselberg's 50-year relationship with the former president is on all our minds," Rothfeld said.