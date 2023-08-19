After killing of Ecuador candidate Villavicencio, speculation and recrimination

In response to a request from Reuters, the police sent a statement posted online which says that they are conducting an internal investigation and working with the attorney general's office to find those responsible for the killing.

Police said last week their investigation includes questions about why an armoured vehicle normally used by the candidate was in Guayaquil and not with Villavicencio on the day of the murder.

Villavicencio's family on Friday said they blamed the Ecuadorean state and President Guillermo Lasso, along with authorities responsible for security, for failing to provide adequate protection.

"We are denouncing the Ecuadorean state for the crime of murder ... there was an intentional omission, the state did not fulfill its role as guarantor," said Marco Yaulema, a Villavicencio family lawyer.

Lasso's press office said in a statement it rejected the family accusation and asked the case not be "politicized."

"(The government asks) the justice system be allowed to move forward with the investigations and reach a procedural truth," the statement said.

Ecuador's interior minister Juan Zapata told reporters that the government will have the results of the internal police investigation in the coming days.

THEORIES

Carrillo, echoing calls by Villavicencio's widow last week, said the most important thing was "to find the person who financed this killing, the intellectual author."

Christian Zurita, Villavicencio's replacement candidate for the Construye party, was also at the sports center on the day of the murder. He told journalists on Thursday he believed, without producing evidence, that Villavicencio had been killed because he wanted to militarize the country's ports, key exit points for drugs being smuggled abroad.

The murder has cast a shadow over Sunday's election to choose a replacement for Lasso. The front-runner is Luisa Gonzalez, a protege of former President Rafael Correa.

Correa, who in office regularly clashed with Villavicencio, has called the killing a false flag operation to hurt his Citizen's Revolution party.

"I have no doubt that this is a plot, a conspiracy to prejudice the Citizen's Revolution," said Correa, appearing virtually at a campaign rally for Gonzalez on Wednesday.

Without providing any evidence, he has accused the police of being complicit, said Villavicencio's armored car was parked at the back entrance of the sports center and that the car which Villavicencio was entering had no driver, and said Villavicencio's cellphone had gone missing.

"It's clear this benefits the fascist right, those who want the current situation to continue, those who don't want the Citizen's Revolution to return," he said.