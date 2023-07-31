    বাংলা

    BNP to stage a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Monday

    The Dhaka city units of the party will organise the rally as part of nationwide protests against “attacks” on its sit-in programmes in the capital

    Published : 30 July 2023, 08:33 PM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 08:33 PM

    The BNP has said it will organise its rally in Dhaka on Monday at the Suhrawardy Udyan instead of the street outside its Naya Paltan headquarters.

    Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units of the party will hold the rally as part of nationwide protests against “attacks” on Saturday’s sit-in programmes in the capital, subsequent cases against and arrests of its leaders and activists.

    The party on Sunday evening said the rally would be held in Naya Paltan, but in an amended notice at night, it announced the new venue for the event scheduled to start at 3pm.

    “We changed the venue after discussions,” said Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend the rally as chief guest.

    The BNP staged the sit-in programmes on Saturday as part of its movement to force the Awami League government out before the next general election, which is slated to be held after five more months.

    BNP activists clashed with the police, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters and clear the entry points to the city for traffic. Awami League workers also joined the clashes at some places.

    Around 150 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in nine cases over the violent clashes that left dozens injured, three buses torched and many other vehicles vandalised.

    The BNP called protests in cities and district towns for Monday over the “attacks” and arrests after the Awami League announced demonstrations for Sunday against violence during the BNP’s programmes.

    The ruling party also called protest marches by its Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units in the capital for Monday.

    Its Office Secretary Biplab Barua said their activists across the country were asked to be vigilant to prevent violence by the BNP on Monday.

