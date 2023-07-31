BNP to stage a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Monday

The BNP has said it will organise its rally in Dhaka on Monday at the Suhrawardy Udyan instead of the street outside its Naya Paltan headquarters.

Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units of the party will hold the rally as part of nationwide protests against “attacks” on Saturday’s sit-in programmes in the capital, subsequent cases against and arrests of its leaders and activists.

The party on Sunday evening said the rally would be held in Naya Paltan, but in an amended notice at night, it announced the new venue for the event scheduled to start at 3pm.