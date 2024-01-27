Awami League to 'mostly pick newcomers' for parliamentary seats reserved for women

The first session of the 12th national parliament will be held next Tuesday. The chief whip and the five whips were previously appointed, but a leader of the opposition has yet to be approved.

It is not clear whether the record number of 62 independent MPs elected this year will join a party or coalition.

However, they must inform the Election Commission by Jan 31 about joining a party or coalition for the distribution of reserved seats for women.

The Awami League won an absolute majority of 223 seats in the Jan 7 polls, the Jatiya Party 11, JaSaD one, the Workers Party one, and the Kalyan Party one.

Proportionally, the Awami League will get 38 reserved seats for women, the Jatiya Party will get two, and the independents 10.

The prime minister has invited the independent MPs to the Gonobhaban on Sunday. The announcement of whether they will join the party or form an alliance will likely be after the meeting.

Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "Five parties and 62 parliamentarians elected in the 12th parliament have been sent letters asking them to express their views on joining parties and coalitions. It should be reported to the commission by Jan 31. Only then will action be taken on voting for reserved women's seats."

As per the existing law, women's seats are allocated in proportion to the number of seats won by parties in the general election. Members of parliament elected to regular seats become voters for reserved seats.